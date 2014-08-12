First Resources (SGX: EB5) – Bullish signal detected at support

Pivot (key support): 2.19

Resistance: 2.47 & 2.60

Next support: 1.945

The 15% tumble seen in First Resource from its 02 May 2014 high appears to have stalled at the 2.19 support. This support level is significant as it confluences with several technical elements.

Firstly, it is the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 19 Aug 2013 and the horizontal former resistance now turns support. Secondly, the 2.19 level coincides closely with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 July 2013 low and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 02 May 2014 high. Thirdly, the long-term 50-week Moving Average is also providing support at the 2.19 level.

In addition, price action has formed a “Bullish Harami” candlestick pattern right at the 2.19 support and the Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold territory. As long as the pivot (key support) at 2.19 holds, First Resources may see an upside movement towards the intermediate resistance at 2.47 and only a break above 2.47 is likely to see a further recovery to retest the May 2014 swing high at 2.60.

However, failure to hold above 2.19 is likely to see a further decline towards the long-term support at 1.945.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.