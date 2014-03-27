Ezion Holdings – Bullish breakout from trendline resistance

Pivot (key support): 2.11

Resistance: 2.34 & 2.45

Next support: 2.00

After staging a rebound from its trendline support (in green) joining the lows since 25 June 2013, Ezion has managed to break above its former trendline resistance (in pink). In addition, this bullish breakout has been accompanied by an increase in volume which reinforces the bullish tone.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 2.11 holds, Ezion is likely to see a further push up towards its intermediate resistance at 2.34 and a break above 2.34 may trigger a rally to retest its Jan 2014 swing high at 2.45

However, a break below 2.11 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 2.00 (also close to the key 200-day Moving Average, in orange).

City Developments – Bullish breakout from long-term trendline resistance

Pivot (key support):9.47

Resistance: 10.55 & 11.60

Next support: 8.60

After plunging approximately 30% from its Dec 2012 high, City Developments appears to be seeing some “light at the end of its dark tunnel”. Current price action has staged a bullish breakout from its former long-term trendline resistance (in green) accompanied by an increase in volume. It is showing further upside potential to target its intermediate resistance at 10.55. Only a break above 10.55 is likely to kick start a rally towards the next resistance at 11.60.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 9.47 may see another round of decline to test the major support at 8.60.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.