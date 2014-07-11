singapore shares highlights ezion 64482014

July 11, 2014 4:22 PM
Ezion – Intermediate rebound before risk of further downside

Ezion has broken below its former ascending channel support at 2.11 and invalidated the uptrend in place since 25 Jun 2014 low. Refer to this link for our previous write-up on Ezion.

Key elements

  • Ezion has broken below a former ascending channel with potential downside exit target at around 1.64 (see weekly chart).
  • The 1.64 horizon and trendline support also corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 03 Oct 2011 low (see weekly chart).
  • The longer-term MACD trend indicator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and dipped below the centreline (see weekly chart).
  • Recent price action since 13 Jan 2014 is now evolving within a descending channel (dotted red) with upper limit (resistance) at 2.22 (see daily chart).
  • The 2.22 upper limit of the descending channel also corresponds with the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel (see daily chart).
  • A bullish candlestick called “Hammer” has been detected at the lower boundary of the descending channel (see daily chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic has flashed a bullish signal at its oversold region (see daily chart).

Levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2.22

Intermediate resistance: 2.06/2.13

Support: 1.80 & 1.64

Conclusion

The elements highlighted in the daily chart are positive but longer-term elements seen in the weekly chart suggests that there is still room for further downside towards the key long-term support zone of 1.80/1.64.

Given such observations, Ezion is likely to see an intermediate rebound (approximately 1 to 3 months) towards 2.06/2.13 with a maximum cap at the pivot (key resistance) of 2.22 before resuming its downtrend to target the key support zone at 1.80/1.64.

However, a break above 2.22 may see a recovery towards the Jan 2014 swing high at 2.45.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.