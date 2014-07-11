Ezion – Intermediate rebound before risk of further downside

Ezion has broken below its former ascending channel support at 2.11 and invalidated the uptrend in place since 25 Jun 2014 low. Refer to this link for our previous write-up on Ezion.

Key elements

Ezion has broken below a former ascending channel with potential downside exit target at around 1.64 (see weekly chart).

The 1.64 horizon and trendline support also corresponds closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 03 Oct 2011 low (see weekly chart).

The longer-term MACD trend indicator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and dipped below the centreline (see weekly chart).

Recent price action since 13 Jan 2014 is now evolving within a descending channel (dotted red) with upper limit (resistance) at 2.22 (see daily chart).

The 2.22 upper limit of the descending channel also corresponds with the pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel (see daily chart).

A bullish candlestick called “Hammer” has been detected at the lower boundary of the descending channel (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic has flashed a bullish signal at its oversold region (see daily chart).

Levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2.22

Intermediate resistance: 2.06/2.13

Support: 1.80 & 1.64

Conclusion

The elements highlighted in the daily chart are positive but longer-term elements seen in the weekly chart suggests that there is still room for further downside towards the key long-term support zone of 1.80/1.64.

Given such observations, Ezion is likely to see an intermediate rebound (approximately 1 to 3 months) towards 2.06/2.13 with a maximum cap at the pivot (key resistance) of 2.22 before resuming its downtrend to target the key support zone at 1.80/1.64.

However, a break above 2.22 may see a recovery towards the Jan 2014 swing high at 2.45.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.