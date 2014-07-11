singapore shares highlights ezion 64482014
Ezion – Intermediate rebound before risk of further downside Ezion has broken below its former ascending channel support at 2.11 and invalidated the uptrend in […]
Ezion – Intermediate rebound before risk of further downside Ezion has broken below its former ascending channel support at 2.11 and invalidated the uptrend in […]
Ezion has broken below its former ascending channel support at 2.11 and invalidated the uptrend in place since 25 Jun 2014 low. Refer to this link for our previous write-up on Ezion.
Pivot (key resistance): 2.22
Intermediate resistance: 2.06/2.13
Support: 1.80 & 1.64
The elements highlighted in the daily chart are positive but longer-term elements seen in the weekly chart suggests that there is still room for further downside towards the key long-term support zone of 1.80/1.64.
Given such observations, Ezion is likely to see an intermediate rebound (approximately 1 to 3 months) towards 2.06/2.13 with a maximum cap at the pivot (key resistance) of 2.22 before resuming its downtrend to target the key support zone at 1.80/1.64.
However, a break above 2.22 may see a recovery towards the Jan 2014 swing high at 2.45.
Source: Charts are from eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.