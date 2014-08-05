Ezion (SGX: 5ME) – Intermediate rebound has met target with bearish signals sighted at resistance

Ezion has staged a rebound towards the upside target at 2.06/2.13 as expected. Refer to this link for our last highlight on Ezion dated 11 July 2014.

Pivot (key resistance): 2.22

Support: 1.90 & 1.80

Next resistance: 2.34

Current price action has shaped a bearish “Hanging Man” candlestick pattern near the pivot (key resistance) at 2.22. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the current upside momentum has run out of inertia.

As long as the pivot (key resistance) at 2.22 is not surpassed, Ezion is likely to see a decline to retest the 10 Jul 2014 swing low at 1.90 and a break below 1.90 may see further downside towards the long-term key support at 1.80.

On the other hand, a break above 2.22 is likely to jepardise the bears to see a push up towards the next resistance at 2.34

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.