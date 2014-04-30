DBS – Due for a potential setback

Pivot (key resistance): 17.31

Support: 16.66 & 16.17

Next resistance: 17.90

We have highlighted DBS at the start of Apr 2014 and it has met our expected upside target at 17.30 (refer to this link, Singapore shares highlights dated 1 Apr 2014).

The next question in our mind is what will be the next price trajectory of DBS? In order to come out with an “educated” opinion, we need to study the price action and volume relationship at this significant juncture. To recap, DBS is evolving within a “Symmetrical Triangle” consolidation configuration since May 2013 and it is now exactly on the upper boundary (resistance) of this “Symmetrical Triangle” pattern.

Interestingly, current price action has formed an impending daily bearish candlestick pattern called “Shooting Star” and the volume has been lacklustre during the recent push up towards the upper boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle”. All these elements suggest that the prior upside movement is losing momentum and DBS may start to see a decline towards 16.66. A break below 16.66 is likely to reinforce a further setback towards the next support at 16.17.

However, a break above 17.31 is likely to see a continuation of the current upside movement to target the May 2013 swing high at 17.90.

Noble –Poised for a potential bullish breakout

Pivot (key support): 1.205

Resistance: 1.370 & 1.460/1.530

Next support: 1.040

We have highlighted Noble in one of our past reports in Mar 2013 and it has exceeded our previous expected upside target of 1.250 (refer to this link, Singapore shares highlights dated 18 Mar 2014).

The on-going uptrend remains intact and the recent consolidation has traced of a bullish continuation chart pattern called “Pennant”. In addition, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal at its oversold region.

All these elements suggest that we are coming close to the end of this one month consolidation phase and a potential bullish breakout is imminent. A break above 1.275 (upper boundary of the “Pennant”) is likely to trigger a rally towards 1.370 in first step follow by 1.460/1.530 next (1.618 Fibonacci projection from 22 Aug 2013 low & potential exit target of the “Pennant”).

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 1.205 may negate the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 1.040 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.