CWT (SGX: C14) – Aiming for a potential new high

Pivot (key support): 1.710

Resistance: 1.83 & 2.03/2.07

Next support: 1.635

The recent decline seen in CWT from its 04 June 2014 high at 1.845 has managed to stall at the 1.635 level which coincides with the median line of the long-term ascending channel (see weekly chart) and 100-day Moving Average.

Interestingly, price action has staged a rebound from the 1.635 level with an increase in volume. This price action cum volume observation suggests that upside momentum has resurfaced and CWT is likely to resume its intermediate term bullish trend in place since early March 2014 .

As long as the 1.710 pivotal support holds, CWT may see a rally towards 1.830 before the 2.03/2.07 resistance zone (0.618 Fibonacci projection from 06 March 2014 low + upper boundaries of both the long & short-term ascending channels).

However, failure to hold above the 1.710 level is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 1.635 significant support.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

