Centurion (SGX:OU8) – Turning up from ascending channel support

Pivot (key support): 0.675

Resistance: 0.865/0.880

Next support: 0.585

The multi-month uptrend remains intact for Centurion as it continues to evolve within an ascending channel in place since Jan 2014. Recent price action has retraced and bounced off from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. In addition, the price action has traded back up above the 50-day Moving Average and the MACD trend indicator has turned up above the centreline.

These observations suggest that the bulls are still in control and as long as the pivot (key support) at 0.675 holds, Centurion is likely to see a further rally towards the 0.865/0.880 resistance zone (upper boundary of the ascending channel + multiple Fibonacci projections from various degrees).

However, failure to hold above 0.675 is likely to damage the current uptrend for a potential correction towards the next support at 0.585.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.