Ezion – At gap support

Pivot (key support): 2.18

Resistance: 2.45 & 2.69

Next support: 2.11

The recent pull-back in price action from its 25 Apr 2014 high has stalled at the gap support and interestingly, Ezion has started to exhibit some bullish signals at this gap support. Firstly, it has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Hammer”. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal close to its oversold region.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 2.18 holds, Ezion may see an upside movement to retest its current all-time high at 2.45. Only a break above 2.45 is likely to trigger a further rally towards 2.69 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 8 Oct 2014 low).

However, a break below the 2.18 support is likely to see a slide towards the next support at 2.11 (lower boundary of the ascending channel & 200-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.