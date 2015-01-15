singapore shares fall marginally following weak global markets 86902015

Companies may report muted income growth in the imminent earnings season


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 15, 2015 9:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 14.91 points lower or -0.45 per cent to 3,326.16, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.16 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.06 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.42 per cent. The local market took its cue from global weakness in stocks.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors the top losers were basic materials (-4.92 per cent), oil and gas (-1.14 per cent), financials (-0.7 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.56 per cent). The sectors which ended in the black were technology (+2.62 per cent), maritime (+1.14 per cent), telecommunications (+0.72 per cent) and consumer goods (+0.37 per cent).

Midas Holdings Ltd (SGX:5EN) slumped 7.94 per cent to SG$0.290. Banks were down with DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) losing 0.35 per cent to SG$19.98, United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) was down by 0.56 per cent to SG$23.23 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39) fell 1.53 per cent to SG$10.28. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGX:Z74) closed higher by 0.77 per cent to SG$3.92, while shares in Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) lost 0.86 per cent to close at SG$8.10.

According to TODAY, a consortium comprising Singapore’s DBS and French bank Societe Generale is among the shortlist of banks that have made it to the second round sale process of Coutts International, the private bank of the Royal Bank of Scotland. According to sources, DBS is interested in acquiring the Asian unit of Coutts, while the French bank could buy its European business.

The quarterly earnings season for Singapore listed firms is around the corner, and analysts expect that results could be muted considering the weak GDP trend in the country. "I think the Singapore market will come in at about 8 per cent to 9 per cent earnings growth, which is I think fairly decent. That is largely driven by the banks, certain consumer players, some offshore marine companies, as well as technology companies," said Mr Terence Wong, head of research at OSK-DMG, as reported by Channel News Asia. Roger Tan, CEO and the owner of Voyage Research said defensive sectors such as utilities, telecommunications and some banks would show better results. “In times of weak economic growth, these are the sectors which have a bit more 'umph' in their numbers than everyone else," he observed.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and ICAP’s electronic foreign-exchange business EBS will jointly develop a new range of Asian currency products and services, according to TODAY. Initially customers will be allowed access to SGX-listed currency derivatives through the EBS platforms, to be cleared by SGX.

According to data from SRX Property, as reported by the Straits Times, private condominium and apartment rents further declined in December, marking the 11th consecutive month in which rents fell. During December rents were down 0.8 per cent compared to November as per the SRX Property Price Index for Non-Landed Private Residential Rentals. The steepest decline was seen in rentals in prime central areas which fell 1.2 per cent, while those in the suburbs fell only 0.3 per cent.

The JP Morgan Investor Confidence Index, a half yearly survey of investor sentiments, showed that retail investors are less confident in their outlook for the next six months due to apprehensions regarding week global economic growth. The investor confidence index was down eight points to 113 in December compared to 121 in June 2014. This was the weakest reading of the index since December 2012.

Oil prices staged a smart rebound overnight following short-covering and bargain-hunting. In their biggest jump in two-and-half years, oil prices snapped back from a six-year low, brushing off US inventory data that showed crude oil stockpiles rose much higher than expected last week. Brent crude LCOc1 rose $2.10, or 4.5 percent, to settle at $48.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 oil settled at $48.48 up $2.59, or 5.6 percent, according to Reuters.

Overnight, there were sharp losses on Wall Street following a crash in copper prices, disappointing US retail numbers and a World Bank report that signalled global growth warnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 186.59 points (1.06 per cent) to 17,427.09, falling for the fourth straight day. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 11.76 (0.58 per cent) to 2,011.27, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 22.18 (0.48 per cent) to 4,639.32. Singapore stocks may therefore trade weaker today.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.