Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 14.91 points lower or -0.45 per cent to 3,326.16, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.16 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.06 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.42 per cent. The local market took its cue from global weakness in stocks.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors the top losers were basic materials (-4.92 per cent), oil and gas (-1.14 per cent), financials (-0.7 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-0.56 per cent). The sectors which ended in the black were technology (+2.62 per cent), maritime (+1.14 per cent), telecommunications (+0.72 per cent) and consumer goods (+0.37 per cent).

Midas Holdings Ltd (SGX:5EN) slumped 7.94 per cent to SG$0.290. Banks were down with DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) losing 0.35 per cent to SG$19.98, United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) was down by 0.56 per cent to SG$23.23 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (SGX:O39) fell 1.53 per cent to SG$10.28. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SGX:Z74) closed higher by 0.77 per cent to SG$3.92, while shares in Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) lost 0.86 per cent to close at SG$8.10.

According to TODAY, a consortium comprising Singapore’s DBS and French bank Societe Generale is among the shortlist of banks that have made it to the second round sale process of Coutts International, the private bank of the Royal Bank of Scotland. According to sources, DBS is interested in acquiring the Asian unit of Coutts, while the French bank could buy its European business.

The quarterly earnings season for Singapore listed firms is around the corner, and analysts expect that results could be muted considering the weak GDP trend in the country. "I think the Singapore market will come in at about 8 per cent to 9 per cent earnings growth, which is I think fairly decent. That is largely driven by the banks, certain consumer players, some offshore marine companies, as well as technology companies," said Mr Terence Wong, head of research at OSK-DMG, as reported by Channel News Asia. Roger Tan, CEO and the owner of Voyage Research said defensive sectors such as utilities, telecommunications and some banks would show better results. “In times of weak economic growth, these are the sectors which have a bit more 'umph' in their numbers than everyone else," he observed.

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) and ICAP’s electronic foreign-exchange business EBS will jointly develop a new range of Asian currency products and services, according to TODAY. Initially customers will be allowed access to SGX-listed currency derivatives through the EBS platforms, to be cleared by SGX.

According to data from SRX Property, as reported by the Straits Times, private condominium and apartment rents further declined in December, marking the 11th consecutive month in which rents fell. During December rents were down 0.8 per cent compared to November as per the SRX Property Price Index for Non-Landed Private Residential Rentals. The steepest decline was seen in rentals in prime central areas which fell 1.2 per cent, while those in the suburbs fell only 0.3 per cent.

The JP Morgan Investor Confidence Index, a half yearly survey of investor sentiments, showed that retail investors are less confident in their outlook for the next six months due to apprehensions regarding week global economic growth. The investor confidence index was down eight points to 113 in December compared to 121 in June 2014. This was the weakest reading of the index since December 2012.

Oil prices staged a smart rebound overnight following short-covering and bargain-hunting. In their biggest jump in two-and-half years, oil prices snapped back from a six-year low, brushing off US inventory data that showed crude oil stockpiles rose much higher than expected last week. Brent crude LCOc1 rose $2.10, or 4.5 percent, to settle at $48.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude CLc1 oil settled at $48.48 up $2.59, or 5.6 percent, according to Reuters.

Overnight, there were sharp losses on Wall Street following a crash in copper prices, disappointing US retail numbers and a World Bank report that signalled global growth warnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 186.59 points (1.06 per cent) to 17,427.09, falling for the fourth straight day. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 11.76 (0.58 per cent) to 2,011.27, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 22.18 (0.48 per cent) to 4,639.32. Singapore stocks may therefore trade weaker today.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.