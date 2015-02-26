Singapore stocks took a bullish cue from the record closings on Wall Street and closed higher Wednesday. Though the benchmark STI index was up a mere 0.09 per cent, the broad market was more bullish with 240 stocks ending the day's trade with gains, compared to 193 losing stocks.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 3.22 points higher or +0.09 per cent to 3,440.83, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.25 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.70 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.18 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a sharply higher volume of 1,379.4 million shares valued at SG$1,284.3 million.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were industrials (+0.78 per cent), utilities (+0.68 per cent), telecommunications (+0.57 per cent) and basic materials (+0.56 per cent). Figuring in the losers’ list were consumer services (-1.29 per cent), China (-0.66 per cent) and technology (-0.59 per cent).

Stocks

StarHub Ltd (SGX:CC3) gained 1.15 per cent to SG$4.41 after reporting that it posted a 10.1 per cent increase in net profit during the fourth quarter to SG$94.2 million, up from SG$85.7 million in the year prior period. Revenue jumped 5.1 per cent to SG$647.4 million. “We saw healthy growth in our customer base across all lines of business even though competition was intense,” said StarHub chief executive Tan Tong Hai in a statement. “The low churn rates across our businesses bear testament to our effective and proactive customer retention initiatives,” he added, according to TODAY.

Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) was unchanged at SG$1.06 yesterday. According to the Straits Times, short interest in the stock, which is under attack from a little-known research firm for alleged accounting improprieties, was just 0.2 per cent of its outstanding shares as on February 20, much lower than the average 0.8 per cent for companies in the Straits Times Index. The company has denied the charges, and will report full-year earnings later today.

Genting Singapore PLC (SGX:G13) plunged 6.22 per cent to SG$0.980, the lowest since May 2010, after the resort and casino operator said fourth-quarter profit dropped 32 per cent due to bad debts and poor performance of its VIP business. According to SGX data, the stock was the highest trading counter yesterday, with a volume of 130.27 million shares. The Business Times said the stock was the biggest drag on the STI.

According to Business Times, Nomura analyst Tushar Mohata said: "We do not expect the share price to fall, as we believe management might resume its share buybacks. Since November, Genting has bought back 171 million shares, 1.4 per cent of the total at levels between SG$1 and SG$1.10.”

IFS Capital Ltd (SGX:I49) reported yesterday that its net loss in the fourth quarter jumped to SG$8.1 million from a net loss of SG$3.9 million in the year ago period, due to bad loans and lower income, according to the Straits Times. For the full year, net loss rose to SG$6.3 million from SG$3.4 million a year ago, largely due to "higher net claims incurred and higher operating expenses but helped by higher net earned premium revenue and lower allowances for loan losses and impairment of investments." The stock, nevertheless, surged 2.41 per cent to SG$0.425.

Construction company TA Corporation's (SGX:PA3) net profit during the fourth quarter slipped 58.4 per cent to SG$3.9 million even though quarterly revenue was up 10.1 per cent to SG$88.2 million, mostly due to higher operating expenses and finance costs, according to the Straits Times.

Petra Foods Ltd (SGX:P34), a chocolate maker and consumer goods distributor, said fourth-quarter net profit fell 21 per cent to US$12.3 million (SG$15.4 million), despite revenue growing 0.6 per cent to US$131.2 million. For the full year, net profit was down 17.8 per cent to US$48.7 million and revenue fell 0.9 per cent to US$504 million. Earnings reportedly declined due to higher distribution costs, brand building and the weak currency effect, said the Straits Times.

Bonvests Holdings Ltd (SGX:B28) gained 0.73 per cent to SG$1.38 even though its net profit for the full year ended December 31 slumped 39.1 per cent to SG$34.2 million, while revenue rose 6.9 per cent to SG$196.7 million. The company attributed the fall in profit to lower revaluation gain on investment properties, foreign exchange losses and lower contributions from investments.

Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:545) jumped 3.28 per cent to SG$0.063. The company doubled its full-year net profit to US$20.4 million in 2014 compared to US$10.3 million in financial year 2013, according to IHS Maritime. Revenue zoomed 669 per cent to US$153.68 million. The strong results were driven by a good showing from the charter and brokerage segment as well as from ship management services, shipyard services and investments.

Economic news, currency and insight

Oil prices were boosted yesterday after Saudi Arabian oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said that demand was continuing and markets were calm. Light, sweet crude (WTI) for April delivery gained US$1.71 dollars to US$50.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while Brent crude for April delivery moved up US$2.97 to close at US$61.63.

On Wall Street the S&P 500 ended lower, while the Dow Jones managed another record high closing. The NASDAQ composite ended in the red chiefly due to a fall in Apple. According to Reuters, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.38 points, or 0.08 percent, to 18,224.57; the S&P 500 lost 1.62 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,113.86, and the NASDAQ dropped 0.99 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,967.14.

According to the Straits Times, faced by declining new home prices, the Chinese government may introduce measures to stimulate the housing market such as a reduction in down payment requirements and exemption from sales tax for housing sales made after two years, down from five years.

However, manufacturing activity in China moved up to a four-month high in February according to the flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which inched up to 50.1, according to the Straits Times.

Singapore’s budget has been described as a “left-of-centre” shift in national policy, though it doesn’t qualify to be called a “Robin Hood budget,” say economists. "The amounts here are far from what other developed economies have, but this goes quite some way towards implementing a basic pension," said Nanyang Technological University economist Dr Ko, referring to the Silver Support Scheme proposals for quarterly cash payouts averaging SG$600 to poor senior citizens. "It's a huge step forward in terms of inclusiveness and collective responsibility."