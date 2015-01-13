Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended Monday 6.45 points higher or +0.19 per cent to 3,344.89, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.60 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.10 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.44 per cent.

The marginal gains in the STI were driven by the industrials, utilities and maritime sectors which ended higher by 0.58, 0.51 and 0.39 per cent respectively. The oil and gas sector was the biggest loser at 0.77 per cent. However, gains in Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (SGX:J36) (+2.16 per cent) and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (SGX: J37) (+1.59 per cent) were instrumental in helping the STI to close in positive territory, according to The Business Times.

Singapore’s Business Optimism Index (BOI) score tumbled to its second lowest in two years this quarter according to statistics from the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB). Channel News Asia said soft demand for Singapore’s exports and global political turmoil were the reasons for the low BOI core of +1.11 percentage points, down from +10.79 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2014, and +13.13 percentage points in the first quarter of that year.

“It is clear that global adverse developments have roiled business confidence as BOI slid further, hovering just above contractionary levels this quarter," said Ms. Audrey Chia, SCCB's Chief Executive Officer.

According to figures from the Singapore Tourism Board, reported by Global Post, international visitor arrivals in November declined 3.6 per cent year-on-year to 1.14 million. For the first 11 months of the year international visitor arrivals aggregated 13.72 million, down 3.4 per cent year-on-year.

A report released Monday by Colliers International says Singapore’s industrial property market is likely to report a mixed performance this year considering that companies are expected to remain cost sensitive and may take longer to evaluate their needs for business space. Companies are taking a cautious stance which can be attributed to the fragile global economic outlook and the risks from the crash in oil prices. Overall, the report expects industrial property prices to be down in 2015.

Amidst all this gloom, a report from British-based Oxford Economics struck a somewhat optimistic view for the Singapore economy. According to the report, cheaper oil at around $40 a barrel would work to the advantage of Singapore, which would likely grow at a slightly faster pace while its trade balance would improve significantly. The Oxford Economics analysts estimated that Singapore’s GDP could grow about 3.7 per cent during this year and the next, if oil prices declined to $40 a barrel.

Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary London Marine Consultants had won a SG$110 million contract from Sembcorp Marine’s Jurong Shipyard to supply an external turret mooring system for an Extended Well Test FPSO vessel operating in the Brazilian Libra oil field, according to Channel News Asia.

Qian Hu Corporation Limited (SGX:552), an ornamental fish service provider, said net profit rose by 155 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2014 from the year prior period to SG$176,000. On a full-year basis the company recorded a net profit of SG$392,000, up nearly 30 per cent year-on-year, as reported by Channel News Asia. Qian Hu exports ornamental fish to more than 80 countries around the world from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and China.

Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) announced Monday that wholly owned subsidiary, Olam Australia, had sold off Western Wool Marketing, its wool broking unit, to privately owned Quality Wool. The consideration for the transaction was not disclosed.

Fragrance Group Ltd (SGX:F31) and Aspial Corporation (SGX:A30) announced that their 50:50 joint venture had made a voluntary conditional cash offer aggregating nearly SG$313.8 million for shares in LCD Global Investments Ltd (SGX:L38). According to Straits Times, the controlling shareholders of Fragrance and Aspial, and their family members, already hold a combined 29.3 per cent stake in LCD Global, which focuses on hospitality and investment holdings and owns high-end hotels and resorts, serviced residences and a real estate consultancy.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.