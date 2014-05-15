Global Logistic Properties (GLP) – Bullish breakout from trendline resistance

Pivot (key support): 2.73

Resistance: 2.96 & 3.14

Next support: 2.54

GLP has broken above its former trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 Oct 2013 and the 200-day Moving Average (in orange). This bullish breakout has been accompanied by a couple of positive elements.

Firstly, volume has been increasing prior to the breakout which suggests “healthy” participation. Secondly, the MACD trend indicator (blue line) has started to trend upwards above its centreline which reinforces the strength of current upside movement. As long as the pivot (key support) at 2.73 holds, GLP is likely to see a push up to test its intermediate resistance at 2.96 follow by a further rally towards the Oct 2013 high at 3.14.

However, a break below 2.73 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the long-term key support at 2.54.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.