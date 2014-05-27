Breadtalk (SGX:5DA) – Bullish signals sighted at support

Pivot (key support): 1.265

Resistance: 1.490 & 1.575

Next support: 1.165 & 0.975

The multi-year uptrend since May 2012 remains intact Breadtalk as it continues to trade in a “higher highs and higher lows” configuration. The recent pull-back in price action from the 1.490 high seen on 07 May 2014 has stalled at the 50-day Moving Average (in blue). Interestingly, three positive elements have been detected at this support region.

Firstly, price action has formed a bullish candlestick pattern called “Bullish Harami”. Secondly, the Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish crossover signal and exited from its oversold region. Thirdly, the price action has stalled at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 13 Dec 2013 low. Therefore, Breadtalk is likely to resume its upside movement to retest the 07 May 2014 swing high at 1.490 before 1.575 (upper boundary of the ascending channel & 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 24 May 2012 low).

However, a break below the pivot (key support) at 1.265 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a slide towards the next support at 1.165. Only a crack below 1.165 may trigger a deeper decline towards 0.975 (lower boundary of the ascending channel & horizontal support).

Source: Chart is from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.