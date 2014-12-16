Singapore’s Department of Statistics said retail sales during October jumped 8.1 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, due mainly to strong vehicle sales, reports Channel News Asia. On a month-on-month basis, however, retails sales declined 1.3 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis. Motor vehicles sales shot higher by 44.1 per cent, while sales of telecommunication equipment and computers rose 19.6 per cent.

The crash in oil prices drove down stocks on the Singapore Exchange. The Straits Times Index (STI) fell by 29.99 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 3,294.14, taking the year-to-date performance to 4.08 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.51 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.84 per cent. The FTSE ST Industrials, Oil & Gas, Fledgling and Technology sectors were the worst performing sectors, losing 1.02, 1.47, 1.70 and 2.55 per cent respectively.

In fact, the FT ST Oil & Gas Index plunged to its lowest level in over three years as oil prices dropped to fresh five-and-half-year lows, dragging down oil rig builders Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) (SG$8.00, -1.23 per cent) and Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) (SG$2.87, -0.69 per cent). “Stocks of Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are falling as investors cut exposure to the oil and gas sector due to a slump in oil prices, which may lead to curtailment of offshore oil and gas activities and cuts in capex spending,” said Yeak Chee Keong, analyst at Maybank Kim Eng, and quoted by TODAY. “We believe that negative sentiment would continue to weigh down on these stocks as long as oil prices remain volatile. Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine may face weak order win momentum in 2015,” he said. Keppel touched a three year low, while Sembcorp ended at its lowest price in five-and-a-half years.

In a contrarian move, however, Keppel Corporation took advantage of the sharp cut in its stock price to buy back one million of its shares for SG$7.97 million, reports The Business Times.

However, there was some good news too. Marine services provider Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:545) won a time charter award valued SG$97 million for the supply of a specialised vessel for up to five years to a national oil company in the Middle East, as reported by IHS Maritime 360. The stock closed higher by 4.05 per cent to SG$0.077.

Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) rose 3.51 per cent to SG$0.295, after it won a US$710 million (SG$931.05 million) contract from a Houston-based oil and gas company to provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for an offshore field development project in West Africa, according to The Straits Times.

Tritech Group Limited (SGX:5G9) shot up 19.69 per cent to SG$0.152 with high volumes. This drew the attention of the SGX authorities who issued a warning to investors yesterday to trade the shares with caution.

Singapore eDevelopment Ltd (SGX:40V) (SG$0.114, -1.72 per cent), which is listed on the Catalist board, announced it had sold an additional US$8.1 million (SG$10.62 million) worth of sub-divided residential lots in its Texas property project. Aggregate sales from the project have reached US$28.82 million (SG$37.79 million), according to The Straits Times.

