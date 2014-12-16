singapore retail sales rise 8 1 per cent propelled by strong vehicle sales 83442014

The free fall in crude oil prices took its toll on the SGX yesterday


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 16, 2014 9:51 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore’s Department of Statistics said retail sales during October jumped 8.1 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, due mainly to strong vehicle sales, reports Channel News Asia. On a month-on-month basis, however, retails sales declined 1.3 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis. Motor vehicles sales shot higher by 44.1 per cent, while sales of telecommunication equipment and computers rose 19.6 per cent.

The crash in oil prices drove down stocks on the Singapore Exchange. The Straits Times Index (STI) fell by 29.99 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 3,294.14, taking the year-to-date performance to 4.08 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.51 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.84 per cent. The FTSE ST Industrials, Oil & Gas, Fledgling and Technology sectors were the worst performing sectors, losing 1.02, 1.47, 1.70 and 2.55 per cent respectively.

In fact, the FT ST Oil & Gas Index plunged to its lowest level in over three years as oil prices dropped to fresh five-and-half-year lows, dragging down oil rig builders Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) (SG$8.00, -1.23 per cent) and Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) (SG$2.87, -0.69 per cent). “Stocks of Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine are falling as investors cut exposure to the oil and gas sector due to a slump in oil prices, which may lead to curtailment of offshore oil and gas activities and cuts in capex spending,” said Yeak Chee Keong, analyst at Maybank Kim Eng, and quoted by TODAY. “We believe that negative sentiment would continue to weigh down on these stocks as long as oil prices remain volatile. Keppel Corp and Sembcorp Marine may face weak order win momentum in 2015,” he said. Keppel touched a three year low, while Sembcorp ended at its lowest price in five-and-a-half years.

In a contrarian move, however, Keppel Corporation took advantage of the sharp cut in its stock price to buy back one million of its shares for SG$7.97 million, reports The Business Times.

However, there was some good news too. Marine services provider Vallianz Holdings Ltd (SGX:545) won a time charter award valued SG$97 million for the supply of a specialised vessel for up to five years to a national oil company in the Middle East, as reported by IHS Maritime 360. The stock closed higher by 4.05 per cent to SG$0.077.

Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) rose 3.51 per cent to SG$0.295, after it won a US$710 million (SG$931.05 million) contract from a Houston-based oil and gas company to provide engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) services for an offshore field development project in West Africa, according to The Straits Times.

Tritech Group Limited (SGX:5G9) shot up 19.69 per cent to SG$0.152 with high volumes. This drew the attention of the SGX authorities who issued a warning to investors yesterday to trade the shares with caution.

Singapore eDevelopment Ltd (SGX:40V) (SG$0.114, -1.72 per cent), which is listed on the Catalist board, announced it had sold an additional US$8.1 million (SG$10.62 million) worth of sub-divided residential lots in its Texas property project. Aggregate sales from the project have reached US$28.82 million (SG$37.79 million), according to The Straits Times.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.