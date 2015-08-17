singapore reports lower exports during july 1055442015

Non-electronics the main culprit for the decline


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 17, 2015 11:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) from Singapore turned in a disappointing performance in July, falling 0.8 per cent year on year, compared to the expansion of 4.5 per cent witnessed in June, according to figures released this morning (August 17) by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore.

As some small comfort, the July decline was much better than the contraction of 2.1 per cent expected from a survey of 10 economists polled by Reuters, according to the Straits Times.

A category-wise breakdown of the export statistics shows that the main reason for the decline was a fall of 2.1 per cent in non-electronic exports, compared to the rise of 3.3 per cent in the previous month. The main sectors that contributed to the decline were structures of ships and boats (-98.3 per cent), printed matter (-51.8 per cent) and primary chemicals (-22.1 per cent).

On the other hand electronic goods exports rose by 2.3 per cent, nevertheless far less than the growth of 7.6 per cent in the previous month. The sectors that led the growth in July were PCs (74.3 per cent), telecommunications equipment (86.6 per cent) and diodes and transistors (21.7 per cent).

The decline in the country’s export growth is a matter of concern, especially in the context of China’s shock devaluation of the yuan last week. "The yuan's devaluation could unleash yet more pressure on Singapore's exports and risk tipping the economy into a technical recession," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch Asean economist Chua Hak Bin last week, according to the Straits Times. "Slowing Chinese growth is already hurting our manufacturing. At the same time, our growth is also encumbered by stringent manpower policies which the Government seems very reluctant to ease,” he added.

However, this view was not corroborated by DBS economist Irvin Seah. "China is Singapore's single largest export market, accounting for 11 per cent to 12 per cent of our total non-oil domestic exports,” he said. “Our exporters may feel the squeeze or slight pain, but we're not yet at the point where yuan devaluation will drag Singapore into a recession."

A region-wise analysis of the July NODX figures shows that the biggest declines were seen in exports to China, Japan and Taiwan. However, NODX rose during July to Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.