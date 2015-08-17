Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) from Singapore turned in a disappointing performance in July, falling 0.8 per cent year on year, compared to the expansion of 4.5 per cent witnessed in June, according to figures released this morning (August 17) by International Enterprise (IE) Singapore.

As some small comfort, the July decline was much better than the contraction of 2.1 per cent expected from a survey of 10 economists polled by Reuters, according to the Straits Times.

A category-wise breakdown of the export statistics shows that the main reason for the decline was a fall of 2.1 per cent in non-electronic exports, compared to the rise of 3.3 per cent in the previous month. The main sectors that contributed to the decline were structures of ships and boats (-98.3 per cent), printed matter (-51.8 per cent) and primary chemicals (-22.1 per cent).

On the other hand electronic goods exports rose by 2.3 per cent, nevertheless far less than the growth of 7.6 per cent in the previous month. The sectors that led the growth in July were PCs (74.3 per cent), telecommunications equipment (86.6 per cent) and diodes and transistors (21.7 per cent).

The decline in the country’s export growth is a matter of concern, especially in the context of China’s shock devaluation of the yuan last week. "The yuan's devaluation could unleash yet more pressure on Singapore's exports and risk tipping the economy into a technical recession," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch Asean economist Chua Hak Bin last week, according to the Straits Times. "Slowing Chinese growth is already hurting our manufacturing. At the same time, our growth is also encumbered by stringent manpower policies which the Government seems very reluctant to ease,” he added.

However, this view was not corroborated by DBS economist Irvin Seah. "China is Singapore's single largest export market, accounting for 11 per cent to 12 per cent of our total non-oil domestic exports,” he said. “Our exporters may feel the squeeze or slight pain, but we're not yet at the point where yuan devaluation will drag Singapore into a recession."

A region-wise analysis of the July NODX figures shows that the biggest declines were seen in exports to China, Japan and Taiwan. However, NODX rose during July to Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand.