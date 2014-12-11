The Singapore Real Estate Exchange reported yesterday that rentals for homes built by private developers declined 0.8 per cent in November compared to the previous month, according to The Straits Times. On a volume basis, rentals for private units were down 11 per cent. In a sign that the government’s tightening measures intended to cool Singapore’s property market were having the intended effect, November was the 10th consecutive month of falling rental prices. On the other hand, rentals for public housing built by Singapore’s Housing and Development Board fell by just 0.1 per cent in November, the third straight month of a decline.

The owners of The Verge and Chill @ The Verge, a retail mall strategically located close to the entrance of the Little India district, have put the property up for sale and expect a price between SG$320-350 million, according to the Singapore Business Review.

iFast Corporation, an online investment products distribution platform, said its initial public offering was oversubscribed about 12.4 times. The company offered 32.8 million new shares at SG$0.95 each, split into an international placement of 30 million shares and a public offer in Singapore of 2.8 million shares. The gross IPO proceeds of approximately SG$49 million would be used for mergers and acquisitions and an expansion into China, according to a report in Channel News Asia. The shares are expected to commence trading today at 9 AM.

Speaking to Reuters, Mr Michael Lin, President of the Taiwan Stock Exchange said that cross trading between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) may commence by July 2015. In response, the SGX said it was “always open to opportunities and discussions with partners to bring greater value to investors and the marketplace”, according to Channel News Asia.

According to The Business Times, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, who is Thailand’s richest man, will conduct due diligence on United Engineers Limited (SGX:U04), one of the oldest property, engineering and construction companies in Singapore.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 5.97 points higher or 0.18 per cent to 3325.81, taking the year-to-date gains to +5.08 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.29 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained 0.51 per cent.

The best performing sectors were the FTSE ST Oil and Gas Index (+2.23 per cent), the ST Catalist Index (+1.28 per cent) and the ST Utilities Index (+0.89 per cent). The biggest losing sectors were FTSE ST China (-0.91 per cent), ST Real Estate Holding And Development (-0.75 per cent) and ST Industrials (-0.73 per cent).

The big gainers in the Oil and Gas Index were Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) (SG$8.34, +1.83 per cent) and SembCorp Industries Limited (SGX:U96) (SG$4.34, +3.33 per cent).

The top losers in the Real Estate Holding And Development Index were Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (SGX:H78) (SG$6.73, -1.73 per cent) and Global Logistic Properties Ltd (SGX:MC0) (SG$2.52, -1.95 per cent).

Banking shares also firmed up, with United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) hitting an all-time high of S$24.68, up 1.19 per cent. DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) closed at a multi-year peak of SG$20.00.

