DMX Technologies Group Limited (SGX:5CH), an information technology enabler and provider of a range of digital media software and solutions, has fired Ms Jismyl Teo, its executive director and chief executive officer, and Mr Skip Tang, its chief financial officer, for alleged serious misconduct and negligence.

The company had suspended the two senior executives in February and commissioned a Hong Kong counsel to conduct investigations which later revealed “irregular accounting practices at two of the Company's subsidiaries in 2008 and 2009, prompting the Company to lodge a police report with the Hong Kong Police Force on 23 March 2015.”

According to the Straits Times the two executives had previously been arrested by Hong Kong's Commercial Crime Bureau on February 3, but subsequently released on bail.

In June, DMX expanded the investigations and added a forensic accountant in addition to the HK counsel.

The company has now alleged in its statement that “Ms. Jismyl Teo and Mr. Skip Tang have committed serious misconduct and acted negligently in the course of their duties in their respective positions as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company,” and in the circumstances, has terminated their employment.

The DMX stock has been under a trading halt since March this year. DMX last announced financial results for the third quarter, FY2014. For the nine months ended September 30, 2014, revenue was US$247.1 million (SG$351.78 million) against US$276.3 million in the previous year. Profit before income tax was US$10.8 million against US$15 million in the last year. Profit attributable to owners of the company was US$9.2 million against US$12.7 million.

In view of these accounting issues, SGX has allowed an extension of time to DMX for reporting its 2014 financial year by September 30, 2015.

DMX is required to file its results for the first, second and third quarters of 2015 financial year by December 31, 2015.

According to the DMX website, the DMX group is 51.37 per cent owned by KDDI Corp (TYO:9433), a Japanese telecommunications company.