Singapore stocks ended in negative territory Monday, weighed down by global tremors arising from the Greek referendum in which the Greek people rejected harsh austerity bailout measures. Quick measures by the Chinese authorities led to a reversal in the country’s stock markets, which was however, short-lived and most gains were given up by the time markets closed. An assurance by the Monetary Authority of Singapore that the island country had only negligible exposure to Greece was insufficient to lift the Straits Times Index over the red line.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 9.79 points or 0.29 per cent lower to 3,332.94, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.96 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.45 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.68 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,173.8 million shares valued at SG$833.1 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 315/114.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only two gainers were maritime (+0.42 per cent) and telecommunications (+0.41 per cent). Sectors that ended in negative territory included utilities (-4.02 per cent), China top index (-1.74 per cent), basic materials (-1.73 per cent), China (-1.41 per cent), healthcare (-1.33 per cent) and real estate holding and development (-1.13 per cent).

Stocks

Market volatility stemming from the Greek referendum and the meltdown in Chinese stocks led to only about 70 per cent subscription for Canadian financial services group Manulife’s SG$569 million Singapore REIT initial public offering. Not surprisingly, the IPO was pulled, and according to the book runners, may proceed at a later date once market conditions calm down, according to Finance Asia. Had the issue gone through, it would have been Singapore’s biggest IPO in almost a year.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) said Monday that the total trading value for securities rose to SG$25 billion in June, up 20 per cent year-on-year and up 8 per cent month-on-month. The daily average trading value was SG$1.2 billion, similarly up 20 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent over the previous month. Growth in the derivatives market was much higher, and trading volume jumped 152 per cent from a year ago and 41 per cent from the previous month to 22 million contracts, according to Channel News Asia. The daily average volume was 1 million contracts, up 144 per cent year-on-year and 31 per cent over the month.

According to a report in the Business Times, mDR Ltd (SGX:A27) said Monday that it is poised to execute a very substantial acquisition or reverse takeover of a Japanese company engaged primarily in the business of developing and providing mobile content.

The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) said on Monday that it will redeem its entire outstanding 6.625 per cent senior notes due 2020 and worth US$235 million (SG$317 million) on August 5 this year, reports Business Times. The notes would be redeemed at 100 per cent of their outstanding principal amount.

Phosphate miner Asiaphos Ltd (SGX:5WV) has agreed to acquire the entire stake of LY Resources (LYR Group) for SG$36.8 million from Mr Luo Yong, who owns half of the equity interest in Mianzhu Dashan Mining Co Ltd (Dashan), the group's cooperation partner in China, as reported by Straits Times.

Economic news

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Monday that the Singapore economy’s direct exposure to Greece is “negligible” and that it keeps a close watch on developments in the Eurozone and global financial markets, according to the Business Times. The central bank also confirmed that Singapore’s domestic money and foreign exchange markets were functioning in an orderly fashion.

Separately, participants at an investment outlook event organised by DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) said Greece’s debt risk lay mostly in the hands of the ECB and other official bodies, and that private sector exposure to Greek debt was very small. Moreover, Asia’s exposure to Greek debt was insignificant, according to Channel News Asia.

Yanis Varoufakis, controversial Greek Finance Minister has resigned ostensibly to allow Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to conduct negotiations with the country’s international creditors in a more congenial atmosphere. According to Varoufakis, Euro group participants had indicated a “preference” for his absence from meetings.

Overnight, stocks closed lower on Wall Street after Greece rejected the terms of the bailout in its national referendum and the energy sector fell sharply on account of the decline in crude prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46 points, or 0.3 percent, to 17,683. The S&P 500 index gave up eight points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,068. The Nasdaq Composite fell 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 4,991.