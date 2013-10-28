Singapore Index (proxy for MSCI Singapore)

4-hour chart

Resistance: 375.0 & 389.0

Support: 367.3 & 357.4

Last week, the Singapore Index has managed to hold above its ascending trendline and 34-Moving Average support as expected. In addition, the RSI oscillator has continued to hover above the 50% level without any bearish divergence.

As long as the 367.3 support holds, the Singapore Index may see the continuation of its upmove towards the key resistance at 375.0 (neckline of the impending Double Bottom pattern) and a break above 375.0 may see a further rally towards 389.0 (a key 1.00 Fibonacci projection level from 28 Aug 2013 low). However, a break below 367.3 may damage the uptrend to see a correction towards the 357.4 support.

Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for benchmark Hang Seng Index-HSI)

4-hour chart

Resistance: 23580 & 24700

Support: 22600 & 21500

Last week, the Hong Kong 40 Index has staged a decline towards its key support at 22600. Interestingly, the RSI (21) oscillator is now on its horizontal where bullish reactions have occurred in the past (see blue shaded ovals) and the recent decline also correspond close to a key 1.00 Fibonacci projection level for the 19 Sep 2013 high.

In terms of Elliot Wave perspective, current price action suggests that the on-going range bound consolidation may have ended at the 22600 support level and the Index is about kick-start a potential bullish impulsive upleg. As long as the 22600 key support holds, an upmove is expected towards the intermediate resistance at 23580 and above it may see a further rally towards 24700 next (upper boundary of the ascending channel).

However a break below the 22600 may damage the uptrend to see a correction towards 21500.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.