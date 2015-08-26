Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Tuesday (August 25) dissolved Singapore’s 12th Parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Elections will be held on September 11, when Singaporeans will exercise their voting rights to elect 89 members of Parliament across 29 constituencies, reported Channel News Asia.

September 11, a Friday, will be a public holiday, while September 10 will be Cooling off Day, according to the Elections Department. Nomination Day will be Tuesday, September 1.

“I called this general election to seek your mandate to take Singapore beyond SG50, into its next half century. You will be deciding who will govern Singapore for the next 5 years. More than that, you will be choosing the team to work with you for the next 15-20 years, and setting the direction for Singapore for the next 50 years, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a post on Facebook. “What we have achieved together in Singapore is special. Here many races live in peace, and many from humble homes make good. We will surely meet challenges ahead, but whatever the world throws at us, as one people, we will overcome.”

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has departed from previous electoral practice and introduced its candidates to the electorate much in advance of Nomination Day. Traditionally, voters came to know of the contestants in their constituency only on Nomination Day. PAP plans to contest on all 89 seats.

The PAP was launched by Singapore’s founding father, the late Lee Kuan Yew, also the Prime Minister’s father. The party has been in power since 1965. The decision to hold a general election over a year early is probably driven by a strategic decision to capitalise on national pride from the celebrations on 9 August to mark Singapore’s 50th birthday. This will also be the first general election after the death of Mr. Lee in March at the age of 91.

Another first this time around is the fact that the Opposition’s nine parties will contest all 89 constituencies, which has not happened since 1963, according to Channel News Asia.