singapore general elections on september 11 1127612015

Campaigning will kick off on September 1, the Nomination Day


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 27, 2015 12:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Tuesday (August 25) dissolved Singapore’s 12th Parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Elections will be held on September 11, when Singaporeans will exercise their voting rights to elect 89 members of Parliament across 29 constituencies, reported Channel News Asia.

September 11, a Friday, will be a public holiday, while September 10 will be Cooling off Day, according to the Elections Department. Nomination Day will be Tuesday, September 1.

“I called this general election to seek your mandate to take Singapore beyond SG50, into its next half century. You will be deciding who will govern Singapore for the next 5 years. More than that, you will be choosing the team to work with you for the next 15-20 years, and setting the direction for Singapore for the next 50 years, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a post on Facebook. “What we have achieved together in Singapore is special. Here many races live in peace, and many from humble homes make good. We will surely meet challenges ahead, but whatever the world throws at us, as one people, we will overcome.”

The ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) has departed from previous electoral practice and introduced its candidates to the electorate much in advance of Nomination Day. Traditionally, voters came to know of the contestants in their constituency only on Nomination Day. PAP plans to contest on all 89 seats.

The PAP was launched by Singapore’s founding father, the late Lee Kuan Yew, also the Prime Minister’s father. The party has been in power since 1965. The decision to hold a general election over a year early is probably driven by a strategic decision to capitalise on national pride from the celebrations on 9 August to mark Singapore’s 50th birthday. This will also be the first general election after the death of Mr. Lee in March at the age of 91.

Another first this time around is the fact that the Opposition’s nine parties will contest all 89 constituencies, which has not happened since 1963, according to Channel News Asia.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.