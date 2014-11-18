Singapore’s Non-Oil Domestic Exports (NODX) declined 1.5% year-on-year according to external trade data released for the month of October 2014 by IE Singapore.

“On a y-on-y basis, NODX to all of the top 10 NODX markets, except Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, the EU 28 and China, declined in October 2014,” said the trade agency. “The top three contributors to the NODX contraction in October 2014 were Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia.”

The decline of 1.5% in October 2014 compared with a 0.9% increase in NODX during the previous month. According to IE Singapore, the dip was caused by a decrease in both electronic and non-electronic exports.

On a monthly sequential basis, seasonally adjusted, NODX was actually up 1.1% in October compared to a decline of 8.8% in the previous month, touching S$13.7 billion versus S$13.6 billion respectively.

A 3% fall in electronic exports during October was primarily due to large declines in the export of integrated circuits, PC parts and consumer electronics said Channel News Asia in its analysis of the IE data. On the other hand, non-electronic exports contracted by only 0.5%, accounted chiefly by falling exports of prefabricated buildings, electrical circuit apparatus and aircraft parts.

In contrasting economic data, home sales in Singapore shot higher – up 18% in October compared to the previous month. Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority said developers sold 765 units in October, compared to 648 units in September, as buyers were attracted by new projects offered at declining prices, according to Bloomberg reports.

However, Nicholas Mak, Singapore-based executive director at SLP International Property Consultants, attributed the jump to the Marina One project that aims to provide integrated commerce, high-end residences and retail spaces in the new CBD in the heart of the Marina Bay District.

“It’s a slight recovery because of a new project marketed in the new downtown,” he said, as quoted by Bloomberg. “I don’t see a strong recovery. The rest of the year will be subdued for sales.”

