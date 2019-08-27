Silver Outshines Gold

Silver looks to continue to outperform gold in the short-term.

August 27, 2019 5:48 PM

Silver Outshines Gold

As my colleague Matt wrote last week, the gold/silver ratio currently favors silver.  With negative yields around the world and the threat of the FOMC cutting rates again in September, precious metals have been in vogue as of late.  Let’s take a look at some shorter-term action over the last couple of months.

Looking at gold, the yellow metal has been moving higher since the end of May and has slammed right up against horizonal resistance at 1588, dating back to April 2013.  Gold currently is in a rising wedge with a divergent RSI.  This formation makes it ripe for a possible pullback as far down as 1406.  The target for a breakdown of a rising wedge is 100% of the wedge.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Where has silver been during the run up in gold?  Silver didn’t begin moving up in earnest until mid-July, at which point it began to outperform gold.  Currently, silver is trading near 18.18, up over 3.0% on the day and up over 9% in the last 3 days!  Silver is heading into trendline resistance and the RSI is in overbought conditions.  Silver, like gold, also looks ready for a pullback with first support at the bottom trendline, near 17.75.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As silver began to outpace gold in July, the gold/sliver ratio began to roll over.  The ratio put in a high near 93.45 and traded off into the end of July to 85.60.  It then bounced 50% of the move from the mid July high to the end of July low.  The high on August 5th was 89.84.  This set up an almost perfect AB=CD pattern, where the length of A to B should equal the length of C to D.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although price never moves in a straight line, if that is the case here, it would suggest a target of 81.75 in the gold/silver ratio.  This would mean continued out performance of silver over gold in the short-term. 


Related tags: Commodities Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.