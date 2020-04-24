Silver isnt the Shiniest Metal but It still Looks Good

If traders are weary of buying XAU/USD near recent highs, a better setup may be in XAG/USD!

April 24, 2020 12:44 PM

Silver isn’t the Shiniest Metal, but It still Looks Good

When most people think of a beautiful, shiny metal, usually the first one to come to mind is Gold.  The same can be said for when people are trading Gold.  There are plenty of sayings about gold in the trading world, such as “Gold is a good inflation hedge” and “Gold and stocks move in opposite directions”.  But how many times do you hear people talking about Silver?  Not so much.  However,  silver is still a precious metal and people do trade it.  Granted, it might not be in as much demand as gold, however when gold moves higher, the precious metals complex is sure to follow.

Since the recent low was put in on March 16th, silver (XAG/USD) has bounced to near horizontal resistance and the 61.8% from the highs of February 24th highs to the March 16th lows. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

XAU/USD has pulled back to horizontal support in a corrective like fashion and appears to be forming a pennant formation.  The target for this pennant is near 19.00, which would be a retest of the February 24th highs!  If silver is to bounce from current levels of near 15.07, there is strong resistance near 16.00.  Two horizonal resistance levels come across near 16.50 and 17.25 before the 19.00 level.  First horizonal support is at 14.70 and again at 14.25.  However, if price breaks below, it can fall to 13.00 very quickly.

Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

If traders are looking for the direction of precious metals, they should look at XAU/USD.  However, if traders are weary of buying XAU/USD near recent highs of 1747, it may be worth looking at XAG/USD for a better trading setup!


Related tags: Commodities USD Gold

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
Today 02:52 AM
AUD/USD outlook: RBNZ, US and AU CPI to drive the Australian dollar
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
February 24, 2024 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:52 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold didn’t last long below $2000 despite higher US yields and dollar
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 19, 2024 01:40 AM
        Forex trading
        JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2024 01:26 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.