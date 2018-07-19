Silver down but not out

Like gold, silver has fallen sharply in US dollar’s slipstream. From a high of around $17.30 in June, the precious metal has fallen to a low so far of $15.20.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 19, 2018 2:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Like gold, silver has fallen sharply in US dollar’s slipstream. From a high of around $17.30 in June, the precious metal has fallen to a low so far of $15.20. The $2.10 slide might not sound much in nominal terms but represents a sizeable 12.1% decline in percentage terms. Sentiment towards both precious metals are very bearish at the moment. The falling prices have led to sizeable outflows from ETFs and lower central bank purchases. The main concern is the US dollar, which has been on the rise for several months now on expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates two more times in 2018. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chairman, more or less confirmed this at his testimony by delivering some hawkish remarks on the economy. So the selling of the precious metals make some logical sense, for they are priced in the dollar.  

Precious metals could stage a recovery

However, gold and silver have also fallen in euro, pound and even franc terms. This is because investors are still finding value in the equity markets. Why hold onto something that, unlike bonds and stocks, don’t pay interest or dividends, and cost money to store? But are investors being unreasonably too negative towards precious metals? Are they right to be ignoring the physical side of the precious metals? Doesn’t a stronger and recovering economy mean stronger (jewellery and industrial) demand for precious metals? And how about trade wars and other concerns? These metals are meant to be safe haven assets but they are certainly not acting as such. All this makes us wonder if the markets have got this wrong. We think the metals could make a meaningful comeback soon, especially if the stock markets and/or the dollar were to correspondingly correct themselves. Equity market valuations are sky high and most of the good news for the dollar may be priced in by now.

Silver breaks multi-year trend, tests triangle support

For now though, silver has been hammered and looks rather bearish as the sellers try to push it below the uptrend of a triangle pattern at $15.20, which has been in place since 2015. So, a potential break below here would be another hammer blow for the bulls. The longer-term trend, which had been in place since 2003 has already broken down at $15.70. This level is the first of the two key resistances to watch now. The other comes in at $16.20, a prior support-turned-resistance level. While the chart of silver currently looks rather bearish, it should be noted here that the week is not over yet and if the buyers do show up here then we could see a bit of a short-squeeze rally.  Ultimately, the longer-term trend remains bearish and so the path of least resistance is to the downside and will remain that way until and unless there is a break in market structure of lower lows and lows highs. Given that the most recent high was formed at $17.30, this level therefore is pivotal from a technical perspective. If and when silver goes above it, then the long-term outlook would turn very bullish. I say ‘very’ because if silver were to get there it will have created also created a false break reversal pattern around its long-term uptrend.


Related tags: Gold

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

gold_06
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:26 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2025 02:00 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 21, 2025 05:47 PM
        gold_06
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD eases off record but uptrend remains intact
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 20, 2025 04:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.