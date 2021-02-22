Silver alert XAGUSD on the move again

February 22, 2021 4:18 PM
12 views

Silver alert: XAG/USD on the move again

Nope, it’s not a short squeeze this time!  Silver is moving higher today, up nearly 3.25%,  along with other commodities, including Gold which is up 1.3% as well. Commodities, inflation and inflation expectations have been moving higher, and it seems the precious metals were the last to  join the party.  However, as discussed in the Week Ahead, US Fed Chairman Powell will give his semi-annual testimony on Monetary Policy to the Senate Banking Committee.  Powell has been extremely dovish over the past few weeks, even as commodities, yields, and inflation expectation have been ticking high.  However, Silver and Gold have not been participating in the move, until today.

What is Silver Trading and How Can I Trade Silver Prices? | Silver Trading Online

Silver (XAG/USD) has been in a symmetrical triangle since early August 2020.  However, on February 1st, as rumors began to make the rounds that the precious metal was the next target for a short squeeze from a well know retail chat forum, traders tried to jump in front of them and pushed price above the triangle. Silver traded from 26.99 up to 30.08, only to have price give up 100% + of those gains the next day.  Price pulled back into the triangle.  Silver held the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the January 18th lows to the February 1st highs near 26.40.  Today, price again broke out of the top of the downward sloping trendline of the triangle!

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

As price traded out of the triangle today, it halted at a horizontal resistance zone between the 50% and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs on February 1st to the lows on February 4th, between 28 and 28.50.  The RSI is also in overbought territory, so a pullback is not out of the question.  28.00 acts as first support.  Bulls may wait for a further pullback top 27.69 to enter the market, which is the over night highs.  Below there, trendline line support crosses near 26.50 (which is also near the lows of February 18th).  First resistance is at the 28.50 level, then the February 7th highs at 30.08.  If price breaks above there, the 127.2& Fibonacci extension from the previously mentioned timeframe is 31.25.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If commodities continue to trade higher, Silver should continue moving with the complex.  However, the direction of commodities (and the US Dollar) may lay in responses of Fed Chairman Powell’s testimony on Tuesday.

Learn more about gold and silver trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Silver Powell Inflation

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:09 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips rise as UK inflation eases – Top UK stocks
Today 07:06 AM
GBP/USD and EUR/USD in focus for UK and euro CPI reports
Today 04:25 AM
USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:07 PM
    Research
    Gold, USD/JPY outlook hinges on Fed, BoJ rate decisions
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 04:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 17, 2023 10:09 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.