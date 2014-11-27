The Singapore Exchange (SGX) announced yesterday that it plans to launch a bond trading platform focused on Asian bonds by mid-2015.

"SGX believes that in the long term, the Asian fixed income markets are poised for strong growth, given the region's growing infrastructure needs and investor demand for steady, long-term returns," said SGX’s CEO, Magnus Bocker, quoted by Channel News Asia.

The platform, to be implemented through a new SGX subsidiary called SGX Bond Trading, will initially deal only in Asian corporate bonds denominated in US dollars, Japanese yen or Euros. Trading may subsequently be extended to bonds in other currencies.

In economic news, Glenn Maguire, ANZ's South Asia, Asean & Pacific chief economist, said the Singapore economy is expected to suffer a "continued sub-par performance," as domestic demand is unlikely to rebound given the current lack of visibility on the market's medium-term prospects, according to The Business Times.

"With the Christmas lights on Orchard Road already lit, consumer sentiment does not appear to be glowing brightly as we head into the Christmas season,” Maguire said, commenting on the results of the ANZ-Roy Morgan Singapore Consumer Confidence Index for November, which rose 0.7 point higher to 120.9. “Retail sales and consumer activity could well prove to be a dampener on the season, given the overarching concerns that supply-side restructuring is obviously engendering.” he added.

On the SGX, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.94 points higher or 0.03 per cent to 3345.93, taking its year-to-date gains to 5.72 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index and the FTSE ST Small Cap Index both gained 0.08 per cent each.

The MSCI Singapore Small Cap Index was restructured with the inclusion of offshore support vessel provider PACC Offshore Services Holdings Ltd (SGX:U6C), Indonesian food producer Japfa Ltd (SGX:UD2), hotel and serviced residence group Frasers Hospitality Trust (SGX:ACV) and Accordia Golf Trust (SGX:ADQU), says The Straits Times.

These companies replaced Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SGX:LH4U), Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07), Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:T82U) and Swiber Holdings Limited (SGX:AK3) in the Index.

