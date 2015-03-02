The Singapore Exchange had a down day on Friday, marked by high volume and losses in commodity businesses such as Noble, Wilmar International Ltd (SGX:F34) and Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32).

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 23.32 points lower or -0.68 per cent to 3,402.86, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.12 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.18 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.17 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a sharply higher volume of 1,508.4 million shares valued at SG$1,409.3 million.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were basic materials (+0.61 per cent), healthcare (+0.37 per cent), technology (+0.18 per cent) and real estate holding and development (+0.06 per cent). The losing sectors were led by consumer goods (-1.40 per cent), telecommunications (-1.28 per cent), industrials (-1.08 per cent) and maritime (-0.89 per cent).

Stocks

Investors may note that the Singapore Exchange’s new rule defining a minimum trading price of SG$0.20 for stocks listed on the mainboard will kick in effective today, according to Straits Times. A large number of these companies are yet to comply with this rule with nearly 250 out of 650 mainboard listed stocks still trading below that level. Companies may avail a grace period until March 1, 2016, to take steps to get their six-month average share price above the minimum level of SG$0.20. The new rule aims to check regulation and market manipulation on Singapore’s bourse.

Shares in Noble Group Ltd (SGX:N21) plunged 8.02 per cent to SG$0.975 after the company reported its first quarterly loss in over three years owing to a write-down of US$438 million (SG$598 million) including certain assets which were highlighted by little-known research firm Iceberg Research in its reports alleging accounting improprieties at Noble, said the Straits Times. The stock was the top loser on the STI.

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (SGX:E5H) fell 1.22 per cent to SG$0.405. On Friday the company reported a net loss of USSG$21.93 million for its fourth quarter ended December compared to a net profit of US$122.98 million in the year ago period, while revenue declined 4.2 per cent to US$1.82 billion. Lower refining margins and higher start-up costs at the company’s palm and laurics segment were the main cause of the decline in profitability, according to the Straits Times.

Isetan Singapore Ltd (SGX:I15) shot up 2.13 per cent to SG$4.80. The company reported Friday that it swung to a loss of SG$3.1 million during the year ended December 31 compared to a net profit of SG$6.5 million for 2013, to higher rents but slower sales at its departmental stores. Sales were down 2.2 per cent to SG$340.3 million.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (SGX:S63) closed lower by 1.13 per cent to SG$3.51. The company announced Friday that its net profit for the fourth quarter ended December 31 declined 16.2 per cent to SG$140.3 million while revenue dipped 4.6 per cent to SG$1.85 billion. Sales fell at the aerospace, electronics and marine sectors from 6 per cent to 11 per cent, according to The Straits Times.

China based ship building and engineering company JES International Holdings Ltd (SGX:EG0) plunged 13.33 per cent to SG$0.026. The company proposed to request the Singapore exchange for an additional one-month time to report its 2014 results as well as to hold its annual general meeting, “because of issues related to its Chinese subsidiaries,” according to the Business Times.

Printed circuit board equipment supplier Jadason Enterprises Ltd (SGX:J03) closed unchanged at SG$0.045. On Saturday, the company reported a net loss of SG$8.9 million for the year ended December, its third straight annual loss, higher than a year ago loss of SG$5.9 million. Equipment and supplies sales declined 24 per cent to SG$37.3 million in 2014, according to the Business Times, which observed that mainboard listed companies suffering pre-tax losses for three consecutive years that have a market capitalization below SG$40 million are placed by the Singapore exchange on a watchlist.

LionGold Corp Ltd (SGX:A78) slumped 5.18 per cent to SG$0.016. The company, prominent in Singapore’s infamous penny stocks crash in late 2013, may shift its listing from the mainboard of the exchange to its junior market known as Catalist, as the latter may provide a more suitable platform for the listing and trading for the shares, according to a company statement late on Friday.

Hyflux Ltd (SGX:600), a provider of environmental solutions, reported that net profit during the year ended December 31, 2014 jumped 31 per cent to SG$57.47, even though revenues declined by 40 per cent, according to the Business Times.

China Everbright Water Ltd (SGX:U9E) said its net profit during the full year ended December 31 rose 10 per cent year-on-year to HK$292.8 million (SG$51.4 million) for the full year ended Dec 31, 2014, attributable to shareholders of the company, according to Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to a Reuters report, financial market participants are the view that the impending departure of Singapore Exchange CEO Magnus Bocker is the perfect time for the Monetary Authority of Singapore to strip the bourse of its regulatory functions and to hand those over to an independent financial watchdog. "SGX has an opportunity to reset its priorities," said Michael Dee, a former investment banker and senior managing director at Temasek Holdings, as quoted by Reuters. "SGX has erred in giving a higher priority to their own commercial interests at the expense of investors and their protection."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has cut interest rates for the second time in less than four months in a move to boost slowing economic growth. Effective Sunday, the PBoC cut its benchmark one-year loan rate, as well as the one-year deposit rate, by 0.25 per cent each, to 5.35 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively. “Deflationary risk and the property market slowdown are two main reasons for the rate cut this time,” said a central bank official in an interview, according to the WSJ.

The official Chinese manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for February came in at 49.9 versus 49.8 in January indicating a marginal improvement in manufacturing activity but nevertheless signaling contraction as it remained below the level of 50.0 that signifies the demarcation line between expansion and contraction. The rate cut by the PBoC could however spur demand from industries such as construction and energy and lead to an increase in the prices of commodities such as iron ore, oil and copper, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to statistics from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Loans and advances by domestic banks in Singapore amounted to SG$607.47 billion last month, compared with SG$607.91 billion in December, driven chiefly by a drop in lending to general commerce and financial institutions, which offset increases in lending to manufacturers, according to the Straits Times.