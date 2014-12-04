sgx glitch draws universal ire ice to launch five futures next year 82002014

Singapore’s Monetary Authority threatens “supervisory actions” against SGX


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 4, 2014 9:50 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) was roundly criticised by market participants and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for its second trading disruption in less than a month.

The SGX delayed trading yesterday by three and a half hours to enable member firms to reconcile client positions and rectify any errors in end-of-day processing. It said the problem was caused by a software error due to “programming changes performed over the weekend,” according to The Straits Times. On November 5, the SGX halted trading by over three hours due to a power outage.

"First they blamed the lightning (for the Nov 5 trading halt); now, who are they going to blame?" said an irate market operator. "If this is the result of full day trading, then SGX should bring back the lunch break, so that it can take advantage of that to perform system maintenance."

"The lapse is unacceptable, coming within weeks of the recent power breakdown on 5 Nov; MAS has instructed SGX Board and CEO to do a thorough review to address the shortcomings that led to the lapse," an MAS spokesman said, "MAS will not hesitate to take supervisory actions against SGX if necessary."

MAS also said it had registered its “disappointment and concerns” with SGX over the software glitch that delayed Wednesday trading. “This should not have happened and we take full responsibility,” said Magnus Böcker, SGX's CEO, “We are reviewing our processes to prevent any recurrence.”

According to TODAY, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) plans to commence trading in five futures contracts on March 17, 2015, subject to regulatory approvals. These contracts, which will be listed on the ICE Futures Singapore trading platform and cleared by ICE Clear Singapore, include Brent crude oil, gold, Chinese yuan, cotton and sugar.

In a shortened trading session yesterday, Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 18.93 points lower or 0.57 per cent to 3303.39, taking the year-to-date gain to 4.38 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.03 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.45 per cent.

Singapore’s national mail carrier Singapore Post announced Wednesday that it had agreed to acquire Australia-based parcel delivery company CouriersPlease Holdings from New Zealand Post Group for AU$95 million (SG$104.66 million), according to Channel News Asia. SingPost Group CEO Dr Wolfgang Baier said the acquisition was intended to strengthen the company's e-commerce logistics capability in the region.

First Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:AW9U) announced that it had agreed to acquire a hospital in South Sumatra from PT Bisma Pratama Karya for SG$39.16 million, according to The Straits Times. The deal will increase First Real’s portfolio to 16 properties.

KKR & Co, CJ Korea Express and XPO Logistics have been selected to make final bids for the logistics unit of Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03), according to The Edge Markets. Neptune Orient is seeking about US$1 billion (SG$1.25 billion) for the unit and has asked for final offers by next month, the sources said.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.

Economic Calendar

