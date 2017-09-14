SG Stock Focus Grey skies for Singapore Airlines

Medium-term technical outlook on SIA (SGX: C6L)









Key technical elements

SIA has continued to trade lower after a retest of its former ascending trendline support from 22 May 2017 now turns pull-back resistance at 10.44.

The daily RSI oscillator has retreated from a corresponding resistance at the 55% level and still has further downside potential before it reaches at extreme oversold level. These observations suggest the medium-term downside momentum of price action remains intact.

The next medium-term supports rests at 9.90 follow by 9.66 next (the major range support in place since Aug 2013 low).

The relative strength chart of Singapore Airlines (SIA) against the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) continues to advocate further potential underperformance of SIA against the STI.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 10.31

Pivot (key resistance):10.44

Supports: 9.90 & 9.66

Next resistance: 10.75/85

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the pivotal resistance of 10.44 is not surpassed, SIA may see further downside pressure towards the next supports at 9.90 and 9.66 within a major (multi-year) range configuration in place since August 2013.

However, a clearance above 10.44 should negate the bearish scenario for a squeeze up to retest the recent range resistance zone of 10.75/85.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



