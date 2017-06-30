Medium-term technical outlook on DBS (SGX: D05)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

The medium-term uptrend in place since 29 December 2016 low remains intact for DBS (see weekly chart).

The recent 4.4 % pull-back from its 21.18 high of 25 May 2015 has managed to stall right at the gap support formed on 02 May/03 May 2017, close to the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel from 03 January 2017 low.

In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound at its corresponding supports at the 43% level. This observation suggests that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact and DBS is likely to resume its bullish impulsive upleg within a medium-term uptrend.

The next significant medium-term resistances stands at 21.155 and 21.96 which is defined by the swing high area of May 2007, a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel from 03 January 2017 low (see daily & weekly charts).

Relative strength chart analysis suggest that DBS is likely to continue to outperform the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) by around 8% (refer to the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 20.68

Pivot (key support): 20.22/19.86

Resistances: 21.55 & 21.96

Next support: 17.15

Conclusion

DBS is now likely to resume its bullish impulsive upleg within its medium-term uptrend in place since 29 December 2016 low. As long as the 20.22/19.86 medium-term pivotal support holds, DBS has the potential to stage a further upmove to target the next resistances at 21.55 follow by 21.96 next

On the other hand, failure to hold above 19.86 is likely to invalidate the medium-term uptrend to open up to scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 17.15 (50% Fibonacci retracement of the primary uptrend from February 2016 low & close to the major ascending trendline support from February 2016 low).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.