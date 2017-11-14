SG Stock Focus DBS may see minor corrective decline within a medium term uptrend

Medium-term technical outlook on DBS (SGX: D05)





Key technical elements

The relentless rally of 21% from its 20.01 low printed on 15 September 2017 to last Thursday, 09 November 2017 high of 24.30 has started to show signs of bullish exhaustion to undergo a minor corrective decline within a medium-term uptrend in place since 31 October 2016 low.

Last Friday (09 Nov) up move has stalled right at the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 31 October 2017 low and formed a daily “bearish Harami” candlestick pattern. In addition, the daily RSI has also started to reverse down from an extreme overbought level of 85%. These observations suggest that the recent up move from 15 September 2017 low has lost upside momentum.

The intermediate support rests at 23.14/22.78 with the key medium-term pivotal support coming in at 22.20( former swing high areas of 27 Jul/02 Aug 2017, the median support of the aforementioned medium-term ascending channel & close to a Fibonacci retracement cluster level).

The next significant medium-term resistances stands at 24.60/82 (Dec 1999 high & 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 31 Oct 2016 low to 03 Aug 2017 high projected from 15 Sep 2017 low) follow by 25.47/70 (upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 31 Oct 2016 low & Fibonacci projection cluster).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 23.14/22.78

Pivot (key support): 22.20

Resistances: 24.60/82 & 25.47/70

Next support: 21.00

Conclusion

Since last Thursday, 09 November 2017 high of 24.30, DBS is now facing the risk of undergoing a minor corrective decline/consolidation towards the intermediate support zone of 23.14/22.78 with a maximum limit set at the 22.20 key medium-term pivotal supports.

Thereafter, DBS may resume its bullish impulsive wave sequence within its on-going medium-term uptrend in place since 31Oct 2016 low to target the next resistances at 24.60/82 follow by 25.47/70.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 22.20 shall open up scope for an extended corrective decline towards the next support at 21.00 (lower boundary of the aforementioned medium-term ascending channel)

Chart is from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



