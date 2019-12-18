Setting the scene for 2020 NZD

After reaching our upside target of .6600c, I am looking at levels to rebuy the NZDUSD...

December 18, 2019 8:37 AM

With just a few trading sessions left until the Christmas holiday period, markets and volumes are winding down. The impact of reduced liquidity, evident in the slippery price action in GBPUSD early Tuesday morning, providing a reminder of the “flash crash” in AUDUSD and other AUD cross rates in January of this year.

Due to liquidity risks, I prefer to use the lead into Christmas to focus on potential trades for 2020. Earlier this week we outlined our bearish medium-term view of the U.S. dollar index, the DXY. Another on the radar is a firm favourite of ours in recent months the NZDUSD.

The NZDUSD has been on a one-way ticket north since mid-November when the RBNZ surprised the market and confirmed our own out of consensus view by keeping interest rates on hold at 0.75%. The economic data since then has vindicated the RBNZ’s decision, reinforced by the release of stronger than expected Westpac consumer confidence and ANZ business confidence numbers this week.

Also supporting the NZDUSD, confirmation in last week’s Half Yearly Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU) of NZ $12 billion dollars of fiscal stimulus alluded to here as well as a decision by the RBNZ to allow banks longer to raise capital buffers.

The good run of data looks set to continue today (Thursday morning at 8.45 am Sydney time) with the release of NZ Q3 GDP data. The market is looking for Q3 GDP to increase by 0.6%, twice the number projected by the RBNZ in their November Monetary Policy Statement. This is likely to see the banks who have not already done so remove forecasts for the RBNZ to cut interest rates again in February, or at any point over the first half of 2020.

After reaching our upside target of .6600c (trendline resistance) and because of the supportive fundamentals outlined above, I am looking at levels to rebuy the NZDUSD. Presuming the current pullback continues and displays corrective qualities, the .6530/20 support (last week’s lows and the 200-day moving average) offers a potential buy zone in anticipation of a rally towards .6680/00 in 2020.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 18th of December 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.