﻿

Sentiment Struggles Amid Concerns of 2nd Wave of Infections

European bourses are pointing to a mixed start as investors continue to weigh up the reopening of economies against the prospect of a second wave of infections

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
May 12, 2020 3:38 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses are pointing to a mixed start as investors continue to weigh up the reopening of economies against the prospect of a second wave of infections and amid strained trade relations, but rebounding oil prices. 

Whilst President Trump has shut the door to the renegotiation of the Phase 1 trade deal terms, China has banned imports of meat from Australia. Strained US – Sino and Sino – Australia relations are dragging on sentiment.

With Germany’s covid-19 reproduction rate, R, now at 1.07, South Korea scrambling to control an outbreak linked to a nightclub in Seoul and China with its first infection in Wuhan since restrictions were lifted, investors are fretting over the possibility of a second wave of infections. That said, New York, the epicentre ion the US is now ready to reopen. As an economic and financial hub, this carries some weight and helped pull the S&P into a positive close on Monday.

The market has clawed back around 50% of March’s losses. Whilst economies are gradually reopening which is a positive, it is become increasingly clear that no quick bounce back is on the cards. This will be a rocky road to recovery and not one that is always pointing higher. 

Oil jumps
Whilst fears of a second wave of infections are causing some unease in the markets, oil prices are a rare source of light. Oil has jumped over 1.2% in early trade following an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to cut oil production to drain some of the global oil glut. A bullish production cut of 1 million barrels per day by Saudi Arabia means that the oil producing giant has cut production by some 40% since April. The move could also go a long way to encourage other OPEC nations to comply with their cut quotas. 

Whilst the cut was overshadowed in the previous session by fears of a second wave of infection, data showing that oil storage had dropped in the US’s largest oil storage at Cushing, Okla, by 2.17 million barrels offers some breathing space amid swirling storage shortage fears.

With supply now being addressed and demand slowly picking up as economies reopen, the worst appears to be behind us. API data will be in focus. Last week’s data showed a rise of 8.4 million barrels.

WTI Chart

Related tags: Oil Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Today 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
Yesterday 08:37 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Mixed NFP report sends dollar lower – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:59 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after a Goldilocks NFP report
Yesterday 01:59 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:15 AM
US dollar index on track for its worst week of the year: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Oil articles

Oil extraction
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:37 PM
    Congress building
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises on signs of the jobs market cooling
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    March 7, 2024 02:08 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rebounds ahead of Powell's testimony
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 6, 2024 01:16 PM
        USA flag
        S&P 500 Forecast: SPX struggles as sentiment softens
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        March 5, 2024 02:02 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.