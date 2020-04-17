Sentiment Improves On Talk Of Reopening US Economy Chinese GDP Shrugged Off

At this stage, attention is naturally turning to vaccinations and treatments for Covid-19. Reports that a Gilead drug is producing encouraging results in clinical trials is also giving risk sentiment a lift. Any successful treatment drug would essentially mean that economies can reopen more quickly, good news for a rebound. Without this, any recovery is expected to be more drawn out – more like a Nike tick, rather than V or U formation.

Levels to watch

The Dax has jumped over 1% on the open. It remains above it ascending trend line in a bullish chart, after briefly dipping below earlier in the week.

Immediate resistance can be seen at 10830 (high 14th April) prior to 11040 (high 10th March) and 11530 (high 8th March)

Support can be seen at 10520 (trend line support) prior to 10150 and 9335.