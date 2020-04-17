Sentiment Improves On Talk Of Reopening US Economy Chinese GDP Shrugged Off

Talk from Trump of the reopening of the US economy, plus reports of a potential treatment for Covid-19 is boosting risk sentiment and overshadowing Chinese GDP data

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 17, 2020 4:02 AM
Uptrend
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European markets are set to jump on the open, as positive sentiment spills over from Asia. Talk from Trump of the reopening of the US economy, plus reports of a potential treatment for Covid-19 is boosting risk sentiment and overshadowing data showing that China experienced its deepest contraction on record in Q1.


Data overnight showed the impact of the coronavirus lock down on the world’s second largest economy. China’s economy contracted at a worse than expected -6.8% in the first three months of the year. Data also showed that retail sales continued to stall, however industrial production only dipped slightly suggesting the recovery in the sector is underway.

Under any normal circumstances these figures would send the market tumbling. However, these are clearly usual times. Traders are instead reacting to Trump’s talk of rolling back restrictions on business, joining a handful of other governments across the globe that are looking to gradually reopen their economies after the crippling lock down.

There is clearly a gulf between market expectations and the current underlying economic reality. However, markets are focused on what comes next rather than the here and now which goes some way to explaining why the market is rallying hours after China records an -6.8% decline in GDP.
Treatment and Vaccines
At this stage, attention is naturally turning to vaccinations and treatments for Covid-19. Reports that a Gilead drug is producing encouraging results in clinical trials is also giving risk sentiment a lift. Any successful treatment drug would essentially mean that economies can reopen more quickly, good news for a rebound. Without this, any recovery is expected to be more drawn out – more like a Nike tick, rather than V or U formation. 

Levels to watch
The Dax has jumped over 1% on the open. It remains above it ascending trend line in a bullish chart, after briefly dipping below earlier in the week.
Immediate resistance can be seen at 10830 (high 14th April) prior to 11040 (high 10th March) and 11530 (high 8th March)
Support can be seen at 10520 (trend line support) prior to 10150 and 9335.

 
Related tags: Indices Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ rises after earnings from Meta, AMZN & a strong NFP report
Today 02:10 PM
US dollar analysis: NFP trounces expectations - Forex Friday
Today 02:00 PM
USD/JPY, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:32 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Powell, RBA rate decision in focus
Today 07:00 AM
The USD dollar could take its cue from Powell’s 60-minute interview: The Week Ahead
Today 02:58 AM
AUD/USD rebound provides opportunity for bears to reset shorts
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: More volatility ahead with Apple, Amazon and Meta earnings on tap
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 04:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    Nasdaq 100 analysis: AI optimism takes a hit ahead of FOMC
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 31, 2024 11:30 AM
      stocks_06
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      January 30, 2024 06:29 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq 100 analysis: US futures rebound but will stocks take a breather after big rally?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 26, 2024 12:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.