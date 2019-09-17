According to a Reuters report, “SAUDI OIL OUTPUT WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS QUICKER THAN INITIALLY THOUGHT - TWO SOURCES BRIEFED ON SAUDI OIL OPERATIONS.”
WTI has dropped sharply on the headlines, retreating noticeably form that noted $63 resistance level we highlighted HERE yesterday.
In this video, I have added a few technical thoughts on the direction of WTI oil prices:
Latest market news
Today 06:50 PM
Today 03:00 PM
Today 12:00 PM
Today 10:00 AM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Crude Oil articles
January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
January 8, 2025 04:30 PM