Saudi crude output set to return to normal quicker than anticipated Reuters

WTI has dropped sharply on the headlines, retreating noticeably form that noted $63 resistance level we highlighted yesterday.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 17, 2019 11:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

According to a Reuters report, “SAUDI OIL OUTPUT WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS QUICKER THAN INITIALLY THOUGHT - TWO SOURCES BRIEFED ON SAUDI OIL OPERATIONS.”

WTI has dropped sharply on the headlines, retreating noticeably form that noted $63 resistance level we highlighted HERE yesterday.

In this video, I have added a few technical thoughts on the direction of WTI oil prices:


Related tags: Crude Oil Commodities Oil

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Today 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Today 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Oil_rig
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
Yesterday 11:27 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
        Oil_cans
        Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 8, 2025 04:30 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.