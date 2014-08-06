Salix Pharmaceuticals (SLXP) – Further upside potential towards top of ascending channel

Pivot (key support): 129.12

Resistance: 146.60/149.80

Next support: 117.95

Salix Pharmaceuticals has continued to push higher since the bullish breakout of its former short-term trendline resistance. Price action has continued to hold above the 34-day Moving Average and the RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support.

The pivot (key support) to watch will be at 129.12 for a potential upside movement to target the resistance region of 146.60/149.80 (multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees & upper boundary of the ascending channel).

However, failure to hold above 129.12 may give way for a slide to test the significant support at 117.95 (also close to the 100-day Moving Average).

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.