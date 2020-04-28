Sainsburys Results and Panic Buying

Panic buying may boost revenue but it hasn't resulted in panic buying of Sainsbury's shares

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 28, 2020 9:42 AM
Close-up of market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
When:
Thursday 30th April

What:
Underlying profit before tax exp.  £584 million

Higher Revenues & Costs
Sainsbury is set to report full year results in unprecedented times. The current lock down climate should be good news for the retail sector in general as panic buying and stock piling will boost sales and turnover. 

Sainsbury’s upcoming results will not show much evidence of the sales boost from panic buying because they cover the 12 months to 7 March. It was only in the final fortnight of March that panic buying took hold and frantic stock piling of essentials began in the run up to lock down.

As a result, guidance will be more important than ever. Not only will forward guidance cover the panic buying, but also the closure of cafes and restaurants which has benefited food retailers.

Guidance
However, the other side of this equation is cost. When Tesco released its numbers the impact of cost amid the increased demand caught investors off guard. Not only is there the extra cost of hiring to fill the rapidly emptying shelves and for deliveries, but also to cover the costs of covering employee sickness.

Argos
It is worth remembering that Sainsbury's has another string to its bow, by way of Argos. Whilst Argos stores are closed, delivery of electronic games, entertainment through lock down, and office furniture as more people work from home could also support revenue.

Dividend
Announcements surrounding the firm’s dividend will also be closely watched. Tesco received significant criticism following its decision to pay £635 million to share holders after receiving a similar amount from the government by way of business rates holiday for the rest of the year.

Not just for covid-19
Whilst the share price has rallied from the March low, it is still down 14% this year. The reason that we haven’t seen a more sustained uplift in the share price is because panic buying is only a temporary phenomenon, whilst it will impact a quarter’s results and possibly full year results, it isn’t a fundamental change in consumer demand.
That said Sainsbury’s is likely to have picked up new online customers during this pandemic which could well stay loyal to the company after the coronavirus crisis ends.

Chart thoughts
After picking up 14% from March lows the share price has stalled at just shy of 202p a key level for the stock and down around 12% over the year to date. A meaningful move through resistance at 202p could see more bulls jump in. 
Immediate resistance can be seen at 202p (50 sma), 204p (high 17th April) and 206.8p (high 7th April)
Immediate support can be seen at 196.5p (today’s low) prior to 192 (low 8th April).



Related tags: Equities

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.