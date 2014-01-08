sainsburys keeps pressure on tesco with 0 2 sales growth in q3 38562014

Sainsbury’s reported like-for-like sales for the third quarter trading period grew by 0.2% (flat), beating market forecasts for a 0.5% decline in sales and keeping […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 8, 2014 5:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Sainsbury’s reported like-for-like sales for the third quarter trading period grew by 0.2% (flat), beating market forecasts for a 0.5% decline in sales and keeping the pressure on Tesco, who reports their own numbers tomorrow.

This is Sainsbury’s 36th consecutive quarter of sales growth, a remarkable achievement against a backdrop of increasingly challenging competition for lower end retailers such as Aldi and Lidl who continue to take market share from the biggest players. Sainsbury’s is now the number two retailer in the UK, behind Tesco, with Asda closely behind in the number 3 spot.

Total sales excluding fuel grew by 2.7%, with a very challenging October and November helped by a strong Christmas period. This paints a picture that Sainsbury’s may have seen its shoppers look elsewhere for better discounts and offers in the run up to December but returned to their ‘home’ shops for the Christmas period; potentially threatening any market share that Tesco may have attracted in the run up to December with its aggressive price campaign. However, Sainsbury’s maintains that the challenging October and November period was characterised by families saving up to treat themselves over Christmas.

Nevertheless, this is yet again another solid report which will keep shareholder confidence alive in what has fast become one of the most aggressive and challenging retail environments – groceries. The company’s share price has fallen away somewhat from resistance above the 400p level, which continues to be a popular selling level for buyers and this is putting a cap on the ability of the stock to push higher in the long term. Shares have fallen some 14% since mid-November as investors looked to lock in their gains for the year but have found support at the 360p level in the last week.

Pressure is on Tesco

This result keeps the pressure on Tesco, who report their own numbers for the Christmas trading period tomorrow.

Tesco is under significant pressure from shareholders, having seen its small turnaround momentum slow in the last two quarters with continued sales declines.

The market is expecting Tesco to report a like-for-like sales decline of 1.5% when they report at 7am on Thursday. With Sainsbury’s reporting slightly better numbers than forecast and indeed another quarterly profit growth, Tesco really needs to deliver. The Christmas trading period is the biggest period for any retailer and a failure of Tesco to attract sales will continue to eat away at shareholder confidence and could raise questions over the solidity of senior management positions.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.