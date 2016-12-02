Gold (CME futures) – Medium-term bearish exhuastion, a potential corrective rally looms

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 1155/50

Resistances: 1195, 1231 & 1252

Next support: 1050 (major swing low area of Nov 2015)

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

The post U.S. presidential election steep decline in place since 09 November 2016 high of 1338 has now plummeted right above a key medium-term support zone of 1155/50.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, Gold has traced out a five wave down movement from 06 July 2016 high of 1377.5, labelled as 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 of 1/ on the 4 hour chart. Interestingly, the minor degree fifth wave, labelled as 5 has evolved into a bullish “Descending Wedge” formation which tends to indicate a bearish exhaustion signal towards the end of a steep down move. In addition, the aforementioned 1155/50 zone also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster zone which is being used to determine the potential end target of the intermediate degree five wave down move of 1/

Shorter-term momentum indicators such as the 4 hour RSI oscillator is also advocating for a bearish exhaustion move as well. The RSI has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region.

Therefore as long as the 1155/50 medium-term pivotal support holds and a break above 1195, Gold may see the start of a corrective rally to retrace its recent steep decline with potential medium-term resistances/targets (1 to 3 weeks) at 1231 follow by 1252.

But do take note that on the longer-term (3 to 6 months) technical outlook for Gold is still bearish holding below the 1378 key long-term resistance (see weekly chart). This longer-term bearish bias is being supported by a less accommodative U.S. Fed and higher inflationary pressures from Donald Trump’s expansionary fiscal policies. These fundamental factors will drive up U.S. interest rates and even global interest rates (via the sovereign bonds channel) that will increase the opportunity costs of holding Gold (being a non-interest bearing asset).

USD/JPY – Time for a potential pull-back/consolidation below 114.60/80

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 114.60/80

Supports: 113.00 & 111.40

Next resistance: 116.20

Medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) Outlook

Bullish exhaustion signals have started to emerge below the 114.60 medium-term resistance level. Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the recent steep up move from the U.S. presidential election low of 101.15 is likely the intermediate degree bullish impulsive degree with potential end target at 114.60 as per defined by a Fibonacci cluster zone. These observations suggest that the USD/JPY is now at risk to see the start of a corrective down move wave 4/.

In addition, momentum indicator, the daily RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the upside momentum of the recent steep up move has started to abate.

Therefore, as long as the 114.60/80 medium-term pivotal resistance holds, the USD/JPY may start to shape a medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) pull-back/consolidation towards 113.00 before targeting 111.40 next. Thereafter, it is likely to resume its bullish up move in place since September 2016 low towards the long-term resistance at 119.00/119.80 (see weekly chart).

On the other hand, a clearance above 114.60/80 is likely to invalidate the pull-back/consolidation scenario to resume its up move towards the next resistance at 116.20

Charts are from eSignal

