Safe European shares in demand

Summary

With European utilities shares outperforming of late, investors are revealing a preference for the reduced volatility typical of such sectors in the months ahead.

No let-up

On Monday, London’s FTSE, Amsterdam’s AEX and the Bel-20 in Brussels were among the few bourses operating in Europe. Their mild-to-moderate declines signify no let-up in gloomy sentiment in the week ahead and beyond. True, liquidity is compromised as year-end approaches, but broad expectations engendered in asset performances over the last few months project a clear expectation about how the new year will begin. A spate of 20%-35% falls from highs to lows by equity indices in pivotal regions has been followed more recently by a 40-basis point tumble of 10-year Treasury yields over just six weeks. In turn, the Treasury yield curve, which global markets have been equally sensitive too of late, remains close to most definitions of flatness. This is convincing investors that a U.S. recession is probable in just over a year, if the economy declines in step with patterns typical with that traditional market signal. Demand for gold, the yen and franc also book ended the mood on Monday. Prices of these safe havens are retaining a bid that re-emerged when the Federal Reserve modified its tightening programme less moderately than expected last week.

No prisoners

In many ways then, forecasting how the first month of 2019 could go for stock markets is relatively straightforward. The depth of pessimism on show is such that it’s unlikely markets can shrug off downward momentum quickly. As the normalised chart below shows, equity markets in most principal economic regions have tumbled.