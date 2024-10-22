S&P 500 forecast: Stocks edge lower as focus turns to US election

In the last week or so, the S&P 500 hasn’t gone anywhere, trading inside a tight range – albeit near its recently-hit all-time high. So far it has been a week void of any major economic data. So, you can understand why the market has been a bit cagey this week. But investors are also wary of at least two major risk events, which could dent the S&P 500 forecast

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 22, 2024 5:44 PM
stocks_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Stocks edged lower in the US, tracking a weaker performance in Europe. The S&P was down for the second day. It will be the first time in six weeks should the benchmark index close in the red today. In the last week or so, the S&P 500 hasn’t gone anywhere, trading inside a tight range – albeit near its recently-hit all-time high. So far it has been a week void of any major economic data. So, you can understand why the market has been a bit cagey this week. But investors are also wary of at least two major risk events, which could dent the S&P 500 forecast. Let’s discuss these.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

S&P 500 forecast: Rising yields and election uncertainty pose risk

 

The first one has been brewing for weeks now but so far Wall Street has shrugged it off. I am talking about rising bond yields, which climbed to 4.2% on the 10-year debt today. Part of the reason behind firmer yields is the fact investors have been pricing in a slower pace of Fed easing, after getting well ahead of themselves a couple of months ago. The other reason behind rising bond yields could be due to worries about the government’s ability to continue borrowing at this pace, with the federal budget deficit growing to $1.833 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year, which ended on September 30. This was the highest it has been outside of the COVID era. Interest payment on the federal debt exceeded $1 trillion for the first time. With no plan in place to deal with rising government borrowings, this has long been a worry for markets.

 

Meanwhile, uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election is another major factor that is holding back stocks. The markets being this calm is actually quite uncommon in the period just ahead of the presidential vote. Clearly some traders are wary of being too complacent and are perhaps holding back from buying stocks, while the loss of momentum may be encouraging others to start booking some profit in what has been another fantastic year in the US equity markets so far.

 

Let’s also not forget the recent profit warning from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML which could be something that other chipmakers might report as we head deeper into the US earnings season, although judging by the recent recovery to new all-time highs in Nvidia, this doesn’t seem to be a major area of worry for the market yet. Let’s see though because the global economy has not been in great shape and company profit warnings could derail this rally.

 

Resilience of market being tested

 

In recent week, the resilience of the stock markets has been remarkable, and it has mostly been due to optimism about global central banks easing their polices. Despite many factors that should have caused a sell-off—like hotter US inflation data, climbing bond yields, geopolitical tension, concerns about a recession, and a slowing Chinese economy —the S&P hit new record highs. But for how much longer will the bulls be able defy these sorts of macro forces and justify buying stocks, without first seeing a decent pullback?

 

Technical S&P 500 forecast: Key levels to watch  

 

S&P 500 forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

So far, the bullish trend remains intact, which means the technical S&P 500 forecast is not yet bearish. The index is holding above key mobbing averages, trend lines and moving averages. That said, momentum indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) are flashing warning signals on the higher time frames like the weekly and monthly charts about the market being in extreme overbought levels. The RSI being at extreme levels are not necessarily “sell” signals on their own. But they do serve as a warning sign for the bulls against complacency. So, keep an eye on key support levels on the lower time frames, because should they break, then traders could start taking profit on their long positions which could provide some increasing selling pressure as more and more support levels potentially break down.

 

The first level of support to watch was being tested at the time of writing around 5825/5830, marking the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the last significant downswing that took place in July. Below this level, you have horizontal support at 5773, where the 21-day exponential average also comes into play. The July high comes in at 5670, which is going to be pivotal now.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices US500 SPX 500 Trade Ideas US Election Election US Presidential election

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Today 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.