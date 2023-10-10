Russell 2000 extends rally on hopes that rates have peaked

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Today 10:37 PM
5 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Wall Street has moved on from the Israeli war, at least for now. Traders sold yesterday’s defensive rally in oil, US treasuries, and the dollar, extending the rally in equity markets. This rally was helped by dovish comments from Fed Governors that official rates might have already peaked.

Bottom line: risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Dovish Fed talk sparks hopes that rates have peaked

Traders picked up on comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic that the Fed doesn’t need to raise rates further to curb inflation. Today, he told the American Bankers Association that Fed policy is sufficiently restrictive to gently slow the economy and reduce inflation to its target range. Eyes will be on the several other Fed officials speaking tomorrow, including Neel Kashkari, Christopher Waller, and Mary Daly.

Members of the Federal Reserve suggested yesterday that rising long-dated Treasury yields were also helping to dampen inflation, thus requiring no further short-rate increases. Fed fund futures put the odds of another rate hike this year at less than 28% this morning, down nearly 20 points from a week ago.

Rising interest costs on long-term debt are now $717 billion annually, double over the past year. Some estimate that the supply of debt certificates will increase by 23% averaged across the yield curve in 2024, when the Fed, China, and Japan are decreasing demand for these certificates at an annual rate of nearly $1.3 trillion, aside from the Fed's monetary policy, that requires higher rates to attract enough new buyers.

Israel sizes up Iran, a terrorist backer, and that’s a significant risk

The escalation risk in the Middle East is that Israel may attack Iran, which funds Hamas in Gaza, and other terror groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, sending a strong enough message to deter terrorist organizations from further attacks. Financial markets are optimistic that the US and other allies will dissuade Israel from military escalation, but anything is possible in the current febrile atmosphere.

Iran funds terrorist organizations that carry out objectives that parallel its own without being directly involved in the planning to maintain the appearance of a respected member of the international community and avoid serious international sanctions. A broader regional conflict would risk the supply of crude oil coming out of the region due to direct damage to oil-related infrastructure, disruptions in shipping lanes, a decision to withhold oil from the West, or sanctions on Iran. Crude oil prices consolidated lower overnight as traders chose to believe that the conflict would not expand regionally. Still, traders remain on edge as they continue to monitor headlines emerging from the region.

Oil, US treasuries, and the dollar remain safe-haven bets.

Rising oil prices would risk higher inflation

Rising energy prices risk the economy, with fossil fuels impacting every aspect of the economy, from transportation to packaging. The Fed monitors “core” inflation, excluding volatile food and energy prices, but sustained gains in energy prices eventually find their way into inflation. It’s one of the first things to show up in consumer surveys, as their perception of inflation is shaped by what they pay at the gas station and the grocery store. A flight to safety tied to the outbreak of violence in the Middle East sent bond yields lower on the international market on Monday after the US bond market was closed for Columbus Day.

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Russell 2000 extends equity rally

  • The Russell 2000 led markets higher after initial weakness, up 1.1% in early afternoon trading, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.5% and 0.6% respectively
  • Foreign markets were more robust overnight, with the DAX and Nikkei 225 up 2.4%, the Dax up 2.0% and the FTSE 100 up 1.8%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell further to 17

Bonds rally on peak rate optimism

  • 2- and 10-year yields fell back to 4.99% and 4.66%
  • The dollar index fell back 0.2% to 105.8
  • Versus the dollar, Sterling and the Euro were up 0.3%, while the  Yen fell 0.2%

Oil resumes selling pressure

  • Crude oil prices fell 0.6% to $85.8 per barrel, resuming pre-attack weakness
  • Spot gold prices rose 0.5% to $1,873 per ounce, while silver was unchanged at $21.9 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed prices continue to reflect weak demand for US products. Ample wheat supplies from Russia and large supplies of corn and soybeans from Brazil at a time when both had a much weaker currency combined with low water levels on the Panama Canal and the Mississippi River to make US grain less competitive

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: Arlan.Suderman@StoneX.com

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: Paul.Walton@StoneX.com

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD rises with indices on soft USD, yields: Asian Open – 11/10/2023
Today 09:55 PM
Birkenstock IPO: Everything you need to know about Birkenstock
Today 03:30 PM
Gold analysis: Has gold formed a low?
Today 03:16 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks muted ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 10, 2023
Today 12:06 PM
S&P 500 and Dollar Index Analysis - Technical Tuesday
Today 11:09 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US articles

Brazil Flag
USDBRL should reflect FOMC minutes and inflation data from Brazil, the US, and China.
By:
Paul Walton
Today 09:48 AM
    Research
    Oil soars on Israel attack, but no panic on Wall Street
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 07:09 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold price recovery is on the cards, but it will be hard work
      By:
      Paul Walton
      Yesterday 03:23 PM
        China flag
        Golden week boomlet disappoints, Chinese equity markets resume on weaker note
        By:
        Paul Walton
        Yesterday 12:06 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.