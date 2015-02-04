risk pairs rally as greece concerns take control 152992015

Yesterday saw some corrective turns in the likes of the EUR/USD, after an impressive rally of 200 points that seemed to come out of nowhere. But […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2015 5:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Yesterday saw some corrective turns in the likes of the EUR/USD, after an impressive rally of 200 points that seemed to come out of nowhere. But as the momentum turned to the bid side it seemed that stops in the market and a lot of cutting the short positions and awaiting a clear answer on the Greek debt issue finally kicked in.

EUR/USD is currently trading just below 1.1500 level, with upcoming data now looking to be even more important as we gauge a new direction or continue back down towards parity for the Euro. Today’s data out of Europe is the services PMI from the 3 biggest states in Europe and no weakness is expected – with all data set to be above or on the 50 expansion level, except France.

The pound  also enjoyed a free ride up 200 points yesterday as the market sold USD heavily, with today’s Services PMI being the main data from the UK expected to be 56.6 from previous 55.8.

The USD took the brunt of the moves yesterday and were helped along by comments from the FED’s Kocherlakota, who suggested that the FED should not raise rates in 2015, and they should restart the QE programme if the inflation stays low.

Today’s data is the ADP employment change, which is expected to fall slightly to 224k from the previous 241k. This data is still viewed upon as a good guide to the non-farm payrolls data this Friday.

To finish off the day, the ISM non-manufacturing PMI is released with little change expected at 56.6 from 56.2.

Overnight we saw the Kiwi have a good rally after the RBNZ Governor Wheeler made less dovish comments than thought, mixed with better than expected employment change.

EUR/USD
Supports  1.1330-1.1210-1.1110   | Resistance 1.1555-1.1655-1.1780

USD/JPY
Supports  117.10-116.55-116.20  Resistance  117.90-118.30-118.85

GBP/USD
Supports  1.5020-1.4900-1.4810 Resistance  1.5230-1.5320-1.5440

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.