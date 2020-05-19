A breakthrough in Europe has added to the upbeat mood in the market. Germany and France agreed a €500 billion recovery fund to boost the continents economy and combat the economic impact of the pandemic. The fund would see European Union budget used to offer grants to those EU countries and sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis. This is a huge step forward as it is the first time that the two countries had proposed that the EU raise debt jointly. Most certainly a case of better late than never. EUR/USD jumped 0.87% on a mixture of Euro strength and Dollar weakness in the previous session, closing above $1.09 and is maintaining those gains in early trade today.

UK Jobless claims soar - GBP jumps

GBP/USD has advanced in early trade, jumping above $1.22 on upbeat sentiment, a surprise drop in the unemployment rate and despite a surge in jobless claims. Unemployment in the three months to March ticked lower to 3.9%, from 4%. Meanwhile jobless claims surged 856.5k vs 150k expected. To put this into context at the peak of the financial crisis jobless claims hit a high of 136,000.

The surge in people submitting benefit claims last month come as the virus took its toll on jobs and despite the government’s job retention scheme. This figure is going to get worse before it gets better.

Gains in sterling could be capped by rising expectations that one day the BoE will use negative interest rates as a monetary policy tool.

FTSE Levels to watch:

Yesterday's rally saw the FTSE push back over its trend line support turned resistance. The uptrend remains in tact. Immediate resistance can be seen at 6122 (today's high) and 6210 (high 30th April). Immediate support can be seen at 6032 (today's low) prior to 6000 (trend line & psychological level) and 5650 (low 14th May)







