risk off on middle east tensions 379922015

The JPY and the CHF are the main beneficiaries in FX space following the meltdown in the risk environment. Saudi Arabia along with its allies […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 26, 2015 6:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The JPY and the CHF are the main beneficiaries in FX space following the meltdown in the risk environment. Saudi Arabia along with its allies within the region announced on Wednesday night that it had initiated military action in Yemen, with the latest reports suggesting that a ground evasive has followed on from overnight airstrikes. Saudi Arabia and its member states are looking to restore the Yemeni Government following the invasion by the Iran backed Shia Houthi rebels. Not surprisingly WTI futures are trading above $51 this morning. The analysis shows that Yemen is not a large oil producer within the region but is more geographically important in terms of shipping. The conflict will again put pressure on US and Iran relations just as sanctions looked to be loosened, with talks seemingly constructive between the two nations on Iran’s nuclear programme.

The latest comments from Federal Reserve officials have been broadly in line with the overall FOMC statement from Chair Janet Yellen. Chicago President Charles Evans suggest they are in no hurry to hike rates as they continue to monitor growth and have faith in the 2% inflation target, as both Stanley Fisher and Dennis Lockhart suggest rates are likely to rise later this year.

The only data out today will be the weekly initial jobless claims data from the US as we also hear from FOMC voting member Dennis Lockhart. The Czech Central bank also meet at midday where the EUR/CZK floor at 27.00 will likely be discussed.

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0780-1.0615-1.0580 | Resistance 1.1080-1.1110-1.1250

USD/JPY
Supports 118.30-117.80-116.70 | Resistance 120.00-121.55-122.45

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4830-1.4635-1.4550 | Resistance 1.4995-1.5030-1.5170

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.