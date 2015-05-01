risk of a pull back for hang seng 40 above 2730026900 before more upside 550442015

Hong Kong is the second best performing Asian stock market as her benchmark Hang Seng Index soared by 17% year to date (as at 24 […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 1, 2015 12:34 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong is the second best performing Asian stock market as her benchmark Hang Seng Index soared by 17% year to date (as at 24 April 2015) just behind the “red hot” Shanghai Composite Index (see performance chart below).

Most of the gain seen in the Hang Seng Index has been attributed in the month of April 2015 and a jump in liquidity from the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (a catch up play in terms of performance after lagging behind the Shanghai Composite since last year).

Hang Seng 40 YTD chart

Hang Seng 40 weekly chart

Hang Seng 40 daily chart

Let us take a look at its technical elements to decipher its expected performance going forward.

Key elements

  • The Index is now testing the median line (resistance) of its long-term ascending channel (in green) in place since 26 October 2008 at 28600 (see weekly chart).
  • The long-term MACD trend indicator continues to trend upwards steadily above its centreline and it still has room before reaching its “extreme” level seen in October 2007. This observation suggests that the on-going multi-month bullish trend remains intact (see weekly chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is overbought and has flashed a bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term Bollinger Bandwidth indicator which measures volatility remains at a 14-month high since 05 February 2014. This observation suggests that the current uptrend from 11 March 2015 low is “overstretched” and the Index is likely to see a pull-back/consolidation (see daily chart).
  • The pull-back support of the former intermediate term ascending channel breakout (from 26 June 2013 low, in dark blue) is at 26900 (see daily chart).
  • The 26900 also coincides closely with the38.2% Fibonacci retracement (typical wave 4 target) from 11 march 2015 low to current 27 April 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (in red) is acting as support at 26670 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 27300/26900

Pivot (key support):26670

Resistance: 30150 & 30500

Next support: 25150/25000

Conclusion

Intermediate term mathematical indicators (Bollinger Bandwidth & RSI oscillator) as seen on the daily chart highlights the risk of a pull-back first towards 27300/26900.
As long as the 26670 monthly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential upside movement to resume its multi-month bullish trend to target 30150 before 30500.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 26670 may damage the multi-month bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the long-term significant support at 25150/25000 (former resistance that capped the Index since October 2010).

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.