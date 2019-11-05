Rising Unemployment Weighs on The Kiwi

Weak employment data took its toll on the Kiwi today, seeing expectations for RBNZ to cut rise further.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2019 9:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Weak employment data took its toll on the Kiwi today, seeing expectations for RBNZ to cut rise further.

  • Q3 Unemployment rose to 4.2% (3.9% prior, 4.1% expected)
  • Job growth softened to 0.2% QoQ (0.8% prior, 0.3% expected)
  • Labour costs continued to rise, now 2.3% YoY (although 0.6% QoQ as expected)

Given that employment data is now a key mandate for RBNZ’s monetary policy decisions, expectations for RBNZ to ease further have risen. According to OIS (overnight index swaps) markets now suggests a 59.4% chance of a cut this month, up from 52% yesterday, or an 83% chance by May. NZD finds itself under pressure once more despite improved sentiment over US-China trade, and its ability not to crack key resistance levels has not gone unnoticed.   


On Monday, NZD/USD printed a key reversal after failing to hold above 0.6450 resistance. It was also the 2nd bearish hammer at the highs which further suggest the top is in. The inverted H&S stopped short of its projected target around 0.6520 but did hit the original 0.6450 target. And given the strength of the DXY rebound, then a bearish case (at least of over the near-term) is taking shape.

Of course, if RBNZ don’t cut or provide a dovish bias, NZD/USD could trade much higher on trade optimism (and assuming no more spanners in the works on that front). Yet given the wide zone of resistance levels nearby, the reward to risk undesirable for bulls on the daily timeframe whilst it trades below 0.6500.

  • Bias remains bearish beneath the hammer highs, so bears could look to fade into minor rallies beneath this week’s high (within the resistance cluster) or wait for a break lower
  • Whilst bulls could consider bullish setups on the intraday timeframe up towards the resistance level, reward/risk potential is undesirable on the daily chart – so would only consider longs above 0.6500.



NZD/JPY remains of interest for a potential short, although we’d likely need global sentiment to sour for this to see a sizeable downside move. That said, it has one of the weakest performers against the yen since its August low, so if sentiment is to turn for the worst, NZD/JPY looks like a sitting duck.

Prices are clearly paying attention to the resistance cluster ~69.70-70.27, which comprises of a 50% retracement level, structural turns and the bearish channel. Two bearish pinbars have also firmed to show a hesitancy to break higher.  



AUD/NZD: With expectations for RBA to cut below 10%, versus RBNZ’s at 60%, a diverging theme is there which could help AUD/NZD break to new highs. A rounding bottom is taking shape which is supported by the 50-day eMA and a bullish hammer and pinbar mark a likely swing low at 1.0708.

You may have noticed the trendline resistance has been removed from the prior analysis, as the shift in central bank expectations this week could allow for AUD/NZD to break higher.

Bulls could trade a break above 1.0840 to target the 1.10 highs. Whilst the trend remains bullish above 1.0665, we’d likely step aside with a break beneath 1.0708.


Related analysis:
RBA Holds, Yet Aussie Upside Remains Clouded By Resistance | AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD

Related tags: Forex New Zealand

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq analysis: Nvidia-fuelled tech rally pauses, but what now?
Today 02:00 AM
USD/JPY outlook hinges on continued US interest rate recalibration
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :QQQ hovers around record highs in a quiet start
February 23, 2024 01:52 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
February 23, 2024 09:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Currency prices
USD/JPY analysis: Forex Friday – February 23, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 23, 2024 12:30 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD analysis: Dollar weakness could be temporary
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 22, 2024 10:45 AM
      Research
      AUD/JPY nears 17-month high, ASX 200 looks set to bounce: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 21, 2024 10:21 PM
        Japanese Flag
        Japanese Yen Intervention Watch: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 21, 2024 08:17 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.