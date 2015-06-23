rising regional markets help lift singapore stocks nearly 0 5 per cent 741912015

Brightening chances of a Greek debt solution boost investor sentiment


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2015 10:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks ended nearly 0.5 per cent higher pn Monday, led by bullish regional undercurrents on hopes that the new Greek reform proposals would break the ice on the country’s bailout negotiations. Though Shanghai was closed for a holiday, the Hong Kong share market traded bullishly and its Hang Seng index closed 1.2 per cent higher.

In Singapore, though gainers outnumbered losers, the broad market was under pressure given that both the FTSE mid cap and small cap indices ended in the red.

The basic materials and telecom sectors were the top gainers, the latter owed much of its gains to Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) which gained 1.65 per cent to SG$4.30.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 14.17 points or 0.43 per cent higher to 3,315.13, taking the year-to-date performance to -1.49 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.22 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.03 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,266.1 million shares valued at SG$1,005.7 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 226/198.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers included basic materials (+2.92 per cent), telecommunications (+1.48 per cent), and financials (+0.49 per cent). The top losing sectors were technology (-2.13 per cent), healthcare (-1.01 per cent), maritime (-0.90 per cent) and utilities (-0.57 per cent).

Stocks

Shares in Amtek Engineering Ltd (SGX:M1P) shot up 6.72 per cent to SG$0.715 on a media report that CVC Capital Partners and Standard Chartered Private Equity are mulling over the sale of their majority 58 per cent holding in the company.

According to the Straits Times, Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (SGX:QC7) has agreed to acquire 60 per cent percent of the capital of Smilebay Dental Clinics, a chain of six dental clinics in Penang, Malaysia, for RM12.29 million (SG$4.41 million) in cash and shares.

Shares in Foreland Fabrictech Holdings Ltd. (SGX:B0I) jumped a solid 33.3 per cent to SG$0.012 on reports that its executive chairman had sold a 29.5 per cent stake in the company for SG$1 million, bringing down his holding to just 11.03 per cent. According to a Singapore Exchange filing, a 29.5 per cent stake in the same company was acquired by one Huang Wen.

Economic news

According to French bank BNP Paribas, private property prices in Singapore are at risk of falling another 10 per cent from current levels given that the Singapore government is unlikely to relax its property cooling measures, in particular the total debt servicing ratio (TDSR) cap. Further, rising interest rates are likely to cut into Singapore householders’ incomes, reducing their ability to invest in new homes, said the Straits Times.

On Wall Street, investors welcomed the positive developments on the Greek debt negotiations, hoping that the climb down by Greece could lead to an agreement with its creditors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.53 points, or 0.58 percent, to 18,120.48 and the S&P 500 gained 13 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,122.99. The Nasdaq Composite added 36.97 points, or 0.72 percent, to 5,153.97, a new closing record.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.