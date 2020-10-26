Rising covid cases unnerve investors

Rising covis cases and tighter measures to stem the spread of the virus are raising fears that the fragile economic recovery will quickly be derailed.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 26, 2020 4:35 AM
Market chart
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
European bourses start the trading steeply lower as the new week kicks off. Rising covis cases and tighter measures to stem the spread of the virus are raising fears that the fragile economic recovery will quickly be derailed. Fears of a double dip recession are overshadowing upbeat vaccine. Although reports that the UK government is considering reducing quarantine period for covid contacts is helping the FTSE, which hasn’t fallen as steeply as its European peers on the open.

The US and France recorded a record number of coronavirus cases, Spain announced a national curfew and Italy a partial lockdown. Meanwhile in the UK covid cases topped 23,000 with the North East and West seeing the biggest increase in cases. 

Still, risk off is dominating as investors fret over the impact that tighter restrictive measures will have on economic growth. Riskier assets such as stocks are out of favour, whilst flows into safer havens such as the US Dollar are on the rise. 
Not all bad news
News that the British government is considering a shorter isolation period, reduced from 14 days to 7 days for those who have been in contact with someone who tested positive is offering some support to the UK index, which hasn’t sold off as deeply on the open as its European counterparts
News that the Oxford University / AstraZeneca vaccine produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the group at highest risk is broadly being shrugged off by investors. As is news that the vaccine is likely to be distributed to NHS frontline workers and the most vulnerable in December.

A slow start to a busy week
Whilst covid is set to remain a key driver in the market this week, in addition to US elections and US stimulus negotiations, this week is also a key week for corporate releases with UK banks and 4 of the FAANGs reporting, in addition to other big names such as BP, Next, GSK just to mention a few.
Looking ahead it is a relatively slow start to the week with just IFO Business sentiment in focus. 

FTSE Charts
The FTSE trades -0.6%. It trades below its 50, 100 & 200 SMA on the 4 hour chart and below a descending trendline which has been in place since early June – a bearish chart.
Immediate support can be seen at 5760, today’s low prior to 5715, last week’s low. 
Immediate resistance is at 5855 50 SMA prior to 5910/20 region where the 100 & 200 SMA sit. A move above 5970 is needed to negate the current bearish trend.



Related tags: FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Today 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Today 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Today 10:00 AM
Copper, Iron Ore Forecast: No Major Pump from China Data Dump
Today 03:12 AM
Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Momentum Runs Into Resistance
Yesterday 11:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest FTSE 100 articles

united_kingdom_04
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 30, 2024 10:13 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 16, 2024 10:59 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.