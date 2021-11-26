Rise of new Covid variant sparks risk-off trade in Asia

Rise of new Covid variant sparks risk-off trade in Asia

November 26, 2021 2:38 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
With little in the way of news flow and the US on a public holiday over Thanksgiving, odds favoured a quiet session. Yet with reports that researchers in South Africa detected a new variant, which may be less effective against vaccinations has soured sentiment. The UK was quick to respond by introducing travel restrictions with South Africa and neighbouring countries, with UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid telling broadcasters that “there’s a significant number of mutations, perhaps double the number of mutations that we have seen in the Delta variant”. But what really shook confidence today was the discovery of two new-variant cases in Hong Kong.

20211126yendashboardCI

The Japanese yen is the strongest currency of the session as traders flocked to the currency as a safety play. AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY (barometers of risk for currency traders) are the weakest pairs of the session and their daily ranges have already met their ATR’s (average true ranges).

AUD/JPY leads the yen pairs lower

20211126audjpyCI

AUD/JPY is certainly a market to watch to see if there is any follow-through. Earlier today, the assumption was that 82.0 would hold as support and see the cross break higher, in line with risk-appetite in the US. Yet prices are now probing the key support zone, with a break below 82.0 likely to trigger some large stops and exacerbate a downside move. Also note that prices have now accelerate away from the 200-day SMA and trades within a bearish channel. For now, the bias remains bearish below today’s high and for a break below 82.0. And how traders across Europe react at the open should provide an early insight into how the final day of the week will play out.

Nikkei 225 falls below 29k

20211126nikkeiCI

The Nikkei 225 has also accelerated lower. The daily was the open price, which was at the 18,336/81 resistance zone and prices promptly fell below the 50, 200-day SMA’s and now 29k. As the market has clearly topped out and broken a trendline on the daily chart we suspect the market could now be headed for the lows around 28,4733.

 

 

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.